by Howard Campbell

MIRAMAR – With patrons rocking to the songs of Bob Marley, Burning Spear and Dennis Brown, Reggae Month in South Florida got off to a rollicking start here on February 1 at Miramar City Hall Plaza.

Miramar mayor Wayne Messam, vice mayor Alexandra P. Davis and singjay Kabaka Pyramid, who will be part of the events, were present at the two-hour launch which also acknowledged the start of Black History Month.

The ‘month’s activities gets going on February 4 at the Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale with the Dennis Brown Tribute, a salute to the Crown Prince of Reggae. Grammy winners Inner Circle and the Vision Band will join Brown’s daughter Marla, in paying homage to one of reggae’s greatest artists, who died in July, 1999 at age 42.

Davis, who is from Jamaica, initiated Reggae Month in South Florida five years ago. She told South Florida Caribbean News that the event has evolved, celebrating the region’s diverse populace with salsa, soca and Afrobeats sharing the limelight with Jamaican music.

Given South Florida’s massive Jamaican/West Indian community, Davis stressed the importance of educating the children of immigrants about their heritage.

“My son was born here, so I didn’t want him to lose his culture. Our children should know their culture even if they have not set foot in the country of their forefathers,” she said.

Kabaka Pyramid, who won the 2023 Best Reggae Album Grammy Award with The Kalling, lived and went to school in South Florida. He is pleased with the progress of West Indian awareness here.

“When I go around di place an’ see di flyers for di events like Black History Month, I love that ‘cause five, six, seven years ago I never saw that. We love to see di progress,” said the roots artist.

Key Reggae Month Events

Other key events for Reggae Month include the inaugural Reggae Genealogy concert and forum, scheduled for February 10 at Broward Mall in Plantation. Fans and students of the music will hear about its origins, achievements and persons who helped shape Jamaican pop culture.

On February 24 is the South Florida Reggae Month Jam at The Loop on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Singers Ernie Smith and Paul Anthony are featured acts.