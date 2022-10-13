If you love Bob Marley and Beres Hammond, meet Hezron Clarke

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican vocalist, songwriter and producer Hezron Clarke dHezron Clarke is the name in reggae that everyone should know. His album M.O.A.M. (Man on a Mission) takes the listener on a ride of empowerment, self reflection, romance and more. While keeping the overall charm of reggae, Clarke dapples in R&B with sensual detours that are a delight to the ears.

Check out his latest interview on Bringin it Backwards Podcast HERE.

M.O.A.M. debuted at Number 5 on ITunes Reggae chart in August just below albums by Bob Marley and Stick Figure and two months later remains steady at Number 1 on the Clinton Lindsay New York and South Florida radio chart for 5 weeks and counting.

The album was released on August 19 via Tad’s Record (Ernie Ranglin, Tanya Stephens). Ahead of the album, Hezron has released three singles. Title track “Man on a Mission” is a song about his personal journey as a goal oriented person but also offers encouragement to anyone in pursuit of their dreams, despite life’s inevitable challenges, while also honoring the heroes all around us. Number 1 song in Jamaica for several weeks, “Tik Tok I’m Coming” appeals to his more sensual side while on the contrary “Save The Children” is a heartfelt commentary on the alarming number of brutal acts committed against the youth, including physical and sexual abuse. His latest focus track is “Smile Today”, a song that he hopes to be as iconic as the Bob Marley track that has become an anthem for Jamaica, “One Love.”

Recorded in Reggae’s birthplace, Kingston Jamaica, M.O.A.M. features some of Jamaica’s greatest musicians including Dean Fraser (saxophone), Kirk “Kirkle Dove” Bennett (drums), Donald “Danny Bassie” Dennis (bass), Mitchum Khan (guitar), Carol “Bowie” McLaughlin (keyboards) and Robbie Lyn (keyboards). On a lyrical front, the album embodies feel-good vibes with motivational and inspirational concepts that encourage patience and resilience.

With inspiration from classic soul artists such as Luther Vandross, Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, 90’s favorites KC and Jojo and Dave Hollister and iconic Jamaican singers Beres Hammond and Dennis Brown, Hezron has embodied his own classic vocal and musical style while taking notes from some of the greats. While he dabbles in traditional romance and love songs, his music inspires real change.

Hezron continues to be a face to watch in not only reggae but music overall.