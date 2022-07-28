Buju Banton & Beres Hammond Ringing in 2023 In an INTIMATE Concert

[ST. ANN, Jamaica] – On January 1st 2023 two of Jamaica’s most prolific voices, Beres Hammond and Buju Banton, will join forces to give birth to an unforgettable musical experience.

This historical event dubbed ‘Intimate’ will see Beres and Buju together in concert and is set to give birth to musical artistry that feels nothing short than intimate; making it impossible not to fall in love with their music all over again!

“All of their previous performances in Jamaica have been cameos, with one making an appearance in the other’s set. This showcase from the two will find Beres Hammonds’ Harmony House Band & Buju Banton’s Til Shiloh Band pumping hits for an excess of two full hours. The performances will be filled with singalongs, pull -ups, dancing, jumping, prancing and encores, ” the producers of ‘Intimate’ stated.

‘Intimate’ is brought to you by two of the industry’s finest event producers, FYVE Events & Talent Limited and A-Team Management. FYVE Events & Talent Limited was founded in 2020 by managing director Marlon Burke, who has over twenty years experience in the entertainment industry. Burke also stems from a family deeply rooted in Jamaican entertainment and was one of the driving forces in the production of the historic Buju Banton Long Walk To Freedom.

A-Team Management has been established for over twenty years. The entertainment management company was started by Joseph “Budafuco” Louisias and Steven “Jabba” Beckford, and are known for staging premiere events and global music festivals. The dynamic duo has established solid relationships in the entertainment arena. A-Team owns major concert brands such as Best of the Best Music Fest, Love and Harmony Cruise, and also spearheaded the historic Buju Banton Long Walk To Freedom Jamaica and 12 country tour.

Tickets to INTIMATE

There is no better way to start 2023 than with “INTIMATE” which is set to take place at one of Jamaica’s premiere event venues Grizzly’s Plantation Cove, located in Priory, St Ann Jamaica. Grizzly Plantation Cove is on the north coast of Jamaica, and one of the most picturesque grounds. Early Bird tickets for ‘Intimate’ are now on sale via http://caribtix.com/intimate, until August 15th.