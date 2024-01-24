Reggae Industry Icons to be Honored at Reggae Genealogy Concert

PLANTATION – On Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., in celebration of Reggae Month, the story of Jamaican music will be presented to South Florida in a bold and unprecedented homage. The inaugural Reggae Genealogy event, an outdoor concert chronicling the origins, evolution and influence of Jamaican music, will take place at one of South Florida’s most popular and progressive shopping destinations — Broward Mall in the City of Plantation.

The entire history of Jamaican music will come alive in words, music, video and live performances for a fully immersive experience. Reggae Genealogy is produced by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, so the music, performances and other elements will be appropriate for families, shoppers and fans of all ages.

The three-hour showcase will trace the early beginnings of popular Jamaican music, prior to Jamaican independence from Britain in 1962, to the present, touching on mento, ska, nyabinghi, rocksteady, lovers rock, dub, reggae and dancehall. The showcase will also highlight the influence of Jamaican music on genres such as hip hop, reggaeton, EDM and Afrobeats. Attendees can come out early to enjoy food and artisan vendors in the event area as well as inside the mall.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

The nation’s only Caribbean heritage museum, Island SPACE periodically honors members of the community for their accomplishments and service. In a scheduled presentation during the Reggae Genealogy concert, three women icons will be recognized for their contributions to Jamaican music worldwide.

Honorees include CEO of the Marley Group of Companies and the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation, Cedella Marley, the most respected woman singer in reggae history, Marcia Griffiths, and the co-founder of the largest global reggae music label, Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin of VP Records.

Island SPACE co-founder and president Calibe Thompson said, “As a woman leading this distinguished organization, it is all the more gratifying to me that we are presenting our first lifetime achievement awards to this trio of powerful women. They inspire me personally, and have collectively inspired generations of women and men.”

Prelude Panel Discussion

The Reggae Genealogy concert is billed as a melding of entertainment and education, with affiliated activities and campaigns leading up to the main event. On Saturday, January 20, at a recent prelude to the main event, more than 120 attendees, including City of Plantation Mayor Nick Sortal, packed into Island SPACE Caribbean Museum for the Reggae Genealogy panel discussion and launch party under the theme “The Roots & Fruits of the Reggae Family Tree.”

To introduce the conversation, Mayor Sortal reflected, “I can’t tell you how blessed and grateful we are that you [Island SPACE] are here.” He continued, “Let’s keep learning, and if we all keep learning, the world is going to be that much of a better place.”

Watch The Panel Discussion

Throughout the evening, Willie Stewart (former Third World band member), Maxine Stowe, Copeland Forbes, Abebe Lewis (industry professionals) and Mr. Vegas (dancehall/reggae artist) shared thoughts on the influence of reggae, methods for monetization, and how Jamaicans can take better advantage of the music that has proliferated beyond the island’s borders.

Reggae Genealogy event sponsors including Mayor Sortal representing the City of Plantation, Neki Mohan of Visit Lauderdale and David Mullings of Blue Mahoe Capital shared their support for the event and the museum.

Reggae Genealogy Concert

Gates for the Reggae Genealogy concert open at 3pm with showtime at 6pm. Afternoon attendees can enjoy pre-show activities and tours of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum inside the Broward Mall.

In addition to the main performance elements, during the show, beloved icons of the past and present such as Harry Belafonte, the first recording artist to sell a million records in the U.S., will be creatively featured in the narrative. Living legends like Mykal Rose of Black Uhuru, the first reggae band to win a Grammy, will make special guest appearances.

Pre-sold tickets are $20 or $25 at the gate. Find tickets, general, sponsorship, vendor and volunteer information at www.reggaegenealogy.org