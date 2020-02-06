Kingston, Jamaica — With all eyes on Jamaica for Reggae Month, the Jamaica Music Conference (JMC) has turned up the heat with the addition of an amazing ensemble of star headliners to their impressive, growing by the day schedule, including Grammy-Award winning and Diamond artist Shaggy, founding father of Hip Hop Kool Herc and super producer and DJ Walshy Fire.

Shaggy

Ever since Shaggy’s video personally announcing his appearance at the popular music conference dropped on social media, there has been an incredible buzz amongst the creatives, artists and industry professionals set to descend upon Kingston, Jamaica for the 7th Annual JMC, February 13-16, 2020.

Much to an awesome collaboration between the JMC and Solid Agency, Shaggy is pegged for two appearances at the conference. On February 14, Shaggy will be a featured guest of “Artist in Focus,” discussing his illustrious career journey and milestones. This one-on-one style interview with Shaggy will offer conference attendees with candid and valuable takeaways.

But that’s not all the iconic artist has in store at JMC, as he’ll also appear on “From Then ‘Til Now” on Saturday, February 15, a panel that will explore how Jamaica’s music has impacted popular culture and explore potential ways in which Jamaica’s cultural power can be harnessed for the benefit of its citizens and the diaspora.

Kool Herc

As if the conference line up couldn’t get more rewarding, JMC is honored to have Hip Hop’s founding father Kool Herc as a panelist.

Responsible for creating the multi-billion dollar genre of Hip Hop music and culture, the Jamaican born pioneer will have a wealth of knowledge to share with the JMC audience, including shedding light on Jamaican music’s undeniable role in Hip Hop’s birth. Notably, Kool Herc will appear on both the “Artist in Focus” and “Then ‘Til Now” panels on Saturday, February 15.

DJ Walshy Fire

The timing couldn’t be greater to have super music producer and DJ Walshy Fire on deck at JMC. Walshy Fire is the producer of “Toast,” Koffee’s international hit and driving force behind her “Best Reggae Album” Grammy win for the “Rapture” EP. This is one of many accolades for Walshy Fire, also one third of mega act Major Lazer.

In 2019, Walshy Fire’s debut album “Abeng” — bridging sounds of Reggae and African music — received much praise from music lovers and media alike.

On February 13, Walshy Fire will kick off the conference at the JMC Youth Summit.