UK Rapping Sensation Tina Tammi Takes the World by Storm

LONDON – Rapper Tina Tammi recently visited Jamaica and performed at 2023 Brit Jam Spring Break Festival hosted in Montego Bay. On her visit the team swung by Big Yard/ Sickron Ent. when they heard the “New Style” rhythm by Suku Ward.

“Mix and Blend” was immediately recorded on the upbeat banger. The artist showcased her signature style and dynamic lyric flow giving us a hint of her Jamaican roots. “The beat was waiting for you Suku shared with the artist.”

“Mix and Blend” was released on all platforms May 28, 2023.

The artist has had multiple features on the BBC and Link Up TV platforms showing off her freestyle skills.

Dominating the beat with powerful bars and delivery staking her claim as one of the hottest female rappers out of UK London.

The rapper boldly stated in her recent interview “My sound is one of a kind. Once you’ve heard me, you’ll remember me.”

With fervent determination and high ambitions Tina Tammi is undoubtedly on her way to bigger things!

Tina Tammi BIO

Of humble beginnings, Tina Thomas was born in South Kensington London but spent her early years in Jamaica where she embraced her cultural heritage.

Tina Thomas began exploring her talent at the age of 11 yrs. when her flow immediately captured the attention of her peers. This marks the beginning of the journey to becoming the lyrical monster we know today as “Tina Tammi”.

The 28-year-old London based rapper grew up listening to the sounds of Dennis Brown, Percy Sledge and Beres Hammond; a few of her mother’s favorite Jamaican reggae icons.

Life wasn’t easy growing up but Tina Tammi has drawn inspiration from her hardships and has been able to form deep emotional connections with her listeners. Her profound lyrics to contagious flows, amplifies her ability to deliver her narrative. Dropping not only catchy but relatable tunes, she has proven herself to be versatile giving us a range of head bobbing music, emotional tunes to intellectual conscious music.

Tina Tammi has released songs like “Vibes”, “Company”, “BBC1Xtra- Freestyle”, which all has gained great responses over social media and caught the attention of top DJ’s and Producers around the world.

The rapper exudes a humble approach to life, often praying and manifesting her dreams into existence. All obstacles thrown at the tenacious rapper only encourages her to become better and stronger.

Tina Tammi seeks to positively influence young women to never give up but learn to ‘Glow through struggles’ as opposed to ‘Go through struggles’.