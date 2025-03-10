Protoje “BIG 45” Tribute to Jamaican Sound System Culture
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Protoje, the eclectic 2x Grammy-nominated artist and producer from St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, rolls out his new reggae anthem, “BIG 45,” today via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Ineffable Records. GET HERE.
In the video directed by SAMO, Protoje casually performs the bass-driven track while he and his crew transport speaker boxes through the streets. The prominently-featured cabinets of sound are staples of Jamaican sound system culture that have cultivated the veteran musician’s career. He carries the torch of this formative piece of reggae culture, also referencing the DJ-centered sound system culture birthed out of Jamaica.
Protoje has already been teasing “Big 45” at his live shows and on social media, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. The booming reggae track is produced by The Indiggnation and Winta James, who was responsible for some of Protoje’s biggest songs including “Who Knows” featuring Chronixx and “Switch It Up” featuring Koffee.
“This is just a reggae and dancehall anthem. It’s talking about soundsystem, it’s talking about live music. This song came up whilst I was in soundcheck in Germany. My band started to play a vibe and I connected with it. The moment we started it, everybody got excited because we knew it was one of those ‘bring everyone together’ type of songs,” states Protoje.
This week, Protoje also kicks off a major touring season. On March 9th, the reggae superstar hits the stage at Australia’s WOMADelaide festival and journeys across Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Denmark throughout the end of the month. In April and May, he will perform throughout the U.S. and return to Europe this summer for the reggae festival circuit, followed by a string of solo dates in November.
TOUR DATES:
MARCH 9 – WOMADelaide – AUSTRALIA
MARCH 14 – WOMAD AOTEAROA – NEW ZEALAND
MARCH 19 – KIFF – AARAU, SWITZERLAND – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 21 – RAZZMATAZZ – BARCELONA, SPAIN – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 22 – DISASTER CLUB – LISBON, PORTUGAL – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 25 – MAAYA CLUB – BERLIN, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 26 – FABRIK – HAMBURG, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 27 – DIE KANTINE – COLOGNE, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 28 – GREY HALL – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 29 – LEGOREGGAE – LEGORRETA, SPAIN – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 4 – REGGAE RISE UP – TEMPE, AZ – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 16 – MIAMI BEACH BANDSHELL – MIAMI, FL – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 17 – JANNUS LIVE – ST. PETERSBURG, FL – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 18 – GRANADA THEATRE – ORMOND BEACH, FL – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 19 – SWEETWATER 420 FEST – ATLANTA, GA – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 20 – ORANGE PEEL – ASHEVILLE, NC – BUY TICKETS
MAY 23 – CALIFORNIA ROOTS – MONTEREY, CA – BUY TICKETS
MAY 30 – RISE AND VIBES – DURANGO, CO – BUY TICKETS
JULY 12 – LEVITATE MUSIC FESTIVAL – MARSHFIELD, MA – BUY TICKETS
JULY 25 – UPPSALA REGGAE FESTIVAL – UPPSALA, SWEDEN – BUY TICKETS
JULY 26 – MONEGROS DESERT FESTIVAL – FRAGA, ESP – BUY TICKETS
AUGUST 1 – REGGAE GEEL FESTIVAL – GEEL, BE – BUY TICKETS
AUGUST 2 – REGGAELAND – MILTON KEYNES, UK – BUY TICKETS
AUGUST 9 – ONE LOVE REGGAE FESTIVAL – WIESEN, AUT – BUY TICKETS
AUGUST 10 – NO LOGO BZH – SAINT-MALO, FR – BUY TICKETS
NOVEMBER 20 – PARADISO – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – BUY TICKETS
NOVEMBER 21 – ROTE FABRIK – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – BUY TICKETS
NOVEMBER 29 – LA CIGALE – PARIS, FRANCE – BUY TICKETS