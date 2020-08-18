British Sound System Pioneer, Count Shelly Dead at Age 88

by Howard Campbell

Kingston, Jamaica – Ephraim “Count Shelly” Barrett, a pioneer of the British sound system movement, died here August 16 at age 88.

Anthony “Chips” Richards, his friend of over 50 years, confirmed Count Shelly’s passing, describing him as “a gentle giant.”

A former cyclist in Jamaica, Count Shelly was among the waves of West Indian immigrants to the United Kingdom in the early 1960’s. Along with fellow Jamaicans, Duke Vin and Count Suckle, he is widely acknowledged as introducing sound system culture to the UK.

His sound system started out playing at ‘blues dances’ in London before becoming resident at the 31 Club in Harlesden, a borough in North West London.

Following his tenure there, Count Shelly moved to The Four Aces club in Hackney, north London.

He also distributed music for top Jamaican producers in the UK, including Bunny Lee, Ossie Hibbett and Harry Mudie.

Count Shelly moved to the United States in the 1980’s, first settling in Chicago then New York City which by then had an established reggae colony. In Brooklyn, he operated Super Power Records, a distribution and retail store. He was also a producer who released songs by artists such as Dennis Alcapone, Errol Dunkley, Leroy Smart, The Heptones, Josey Wales, Nitty Gritty and Sluggy Ranks.. In the 1990s, he returned to Jamaica where he operated record stores. He was not involved in the music business at the time of his death.