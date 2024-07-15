Catch Buju Banton Live: The Overcomer Tour

SOUTH FLORIDA – Following the resounding success of two sold-out shows, with over 36,000 concert goers at the prestigious UBS arena in Long Island, New York, Buju Banton, the legendary Grammy award winning reggae artist, is proud to announce his inaugural Arena Tour, “The Overcomer.”

Buju Banton, backed by the Shiloh Band, mesmerized audiences with an exhilarating 90-minute show. It highlighted his unparalleled skill and enthusiasm. This solidified his position as the top reggae artist with the fastest ticket sales in just two days.

Special Guest Appearances

Rightfully titled, “The Overcomer” tour will feature billboard chart topping special guest artist Fridayy. Known for his exceptional musical abilities, Fridayy, a Haitian American singer, songwriter, and record producer, has made waves in the music industry with his “When It Comes To You”, Stand By Me”, “Without You” and his triple Grammy nominated song “God Did” by Dj Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and John Legend.

In a statement regarding this significant milestone, Buju Banton’s manager, represented by Joesph Budafuco, expressed great pride in Buju Banton’s accomplishments and the monumental nature of his first-ever arena tour. Budafuco highlighted the significance of Buju Banton returning to tour in the United States after a 15-year hiatus, emphasizing the anticipation and excitement surrounding this momentous tour.

Today Buju Banton continues his dominance as one of the most significant artists in music as he hit several arenas throughout the United States. This summer’s hottest Reggae concert ticket is produced by black owned AG Touring in association with Gargamel Music, XO Management, Mammoth and Eventim.

The historical run kicks off on August 24th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Amerant Bank Arena, making stops across United States to Tampa, Washington DC, Boston Massachusetts, Atlanta, Houston, TX, Inglewood CA before heading to Brooklyn NY, Barclay Center.

All tickets available at www.bujubanton.com.

“The Overcomer” Tour Dates