The cruise company showed CHTA leaders around AIDAbella and shared how resident input shaped Celebration Key, where 79% of outlets are Bahamian-operated

CHTA members with the Carnival Corporation team aboard AIDAbella in Bridgetown, Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Carnival Corporation shared how it builds community trust and runs environmental operations on its ships with Caribbean tourism leaders at two events in Barbados. Both were tied to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), according to a news release.

The world’s largest cruise company hosted CHTA representatives aboard AIDAbella and joined a CHIEF panel on strengthening resident support for tourism growth.

Key facts

Who: Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Nov. 15: About 20 CHTA representatives toured AIDAbella in Bridgetown

About 20 CHTA representatives toured AIDAbella in Bridgetown Nov. 17: Marie McKenzie spoke at the CHIEF session “Building Community Trust: Strengthening Resident Support for Sustainable Tourism Growth”

Marie McKenzie spoke at the CHIEF session “Building Community Trust: Strengthening Resident Support for Sustainable Tourism Growth” Celebration Key: 79% of outlets are Bahamian-operated

79% of outlets are Bahamian-operated Less Left Over: More than 320,000 meal portions donated in 20 ports

CHTA leaders tour AIDAbella in Bridgetown

On Nov. 15, about 20 CHTA representatives boarded AIDAbella during its call in Bridgetown. They toured public areas, waste management facilities and food and beverage operations to see the ship’s environmental and sustainability practices.

A discussion followed on environmental responsibility, operational best practices and ways the cruise and hospitality sectors can work together more closely.

The group included CHTA President Sanovnik Destang, executive director of Bay Gardens Resorts, and CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma. Patricia Affonso-Dass, CEO and group general manager of Ocean Hotels Group in Barbados, and Ewald Biemans, owner and CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba, also attended.

How Carnival Corporation built community trust at Celebration Key

On Nov. 17, Marie McKenzie, Carnival Corporation’s senior vice president of government and destination affairs, joined the CHIEF breakout session. The panel looked at how tourism businesses can build lasting relationships with residents and make sure local communities see real benefits.

McKenzie said sustainable tourism requires listening to residents, bringing local perspectives into decisions and creating ways for communities to take part in and benefit from the industry.

She pointed to the work before Carnival Cruise Line opened Celebration Key, its exclusive destination on Grand Bahama. That included early stakeholder engagement, community consultations and the Grand Bahama Advisory Council.

The council’s 12 local leaders advised on community needs, concerns and priorities, including how to spend the destination’s Community Giving Budget.

Before opening, Carnival also held town halls for local vendors and shore excursion operators. Supplier Readiness Workshops helped Bahamian businesses prepare to take part. Today, 79% of Celebration Key’s outlets are Bahamian-operated.

“Building community trust is not something that happens overnight. It takes listening, collaboration and a genuine commitment to showing up consistently,” McKenzie said. “Our responsibility is to be a long-term partner, not a passing visitor. When we work alongside communities and create opportunities for local people and businesses to participate, tourism can deliver lasting value for destinations and the people who call them home.”

Less Left Over program redirects ship meals

The session also covered Carnival Corporation’s Less Left Over program. It reduces food waste by sending safe, prepared and unserved meals from its ships to community partners.

Running in 20 ports worldwide, the program has donated more than 320,000 meal portions.

McKenzie stressed staying present in communities, keeping lines of communication open and following through on commitments.

See also: Caribbean cruise growth: Lines add ships, ask ports to plan ahead