Jamaica turns to AI to reshape tourism, strengthen hurricane readiness

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Jamaica is expanding its use of artificial intelligence and other digital tools to improve visitor services, sharpen tourism marketing and prepare the sector for hurricanes and other disruptions, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said.

Thanksgiving Church Service Kickstarts Tourism Awareness Week 2026

Bartlett’s remarks came as the Ministry of Tourism, its public bodies and industry stakeholders marked World Tourism Day with a thanksgiving church service Sunday, Sept. 27. The service also opened Tourism Awareness Week, which runs through Oct. 3 under the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

Digital Tools

In a message delivered by Tourism Ministry Permanent Secretary Jennifer Griffith, Bartlett said the ministry is deploying multilingual digital concierges, real-time visitor assistance and structured online content designed to improve bookings. He said predictive analytics are also helping tourism officials anticipate demand.

Centralized data dashboards are being used to focus marketing efforts and identify emerging trends, Bartlett said. The ministry is also pursuing workforce training through AI-powered programs and specialized clinics for local small businesses.

The digital push extends to crisis planning. Bartlett said the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre is using advanced technology to anticipate and respond to threats, including hurricanes.

“Embracing this digital agenda helps us to future-proof our tourism industry while keeping a firm focus on protecting our environment and preserving our local culture,” Bartlett said. He called on government, businesses, communities and visitors to support a tourism model that creates local opportunity, safeguards Jamaica’s heritage and advances a more sustainable and inclusive economy.