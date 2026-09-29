Travel

Jamaica turns to AI to reshape tourism, strengthen hurricane readiness

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 minutes ago
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Jamaica use of artificial intelligence in tourism

Jamaica use of artificial intelligence in tourism

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Jamaica is expanding its use of artificial intelligence and other digital tools to improve visitor services, sharpen tourism marketing and prepare the sector for hurricanes and other disruptions, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said.

Thanksgiving Church Service Kickstarts Tourism Awareness Week 2026

Bartlett’s remarks came as the Ministry of Tourism, its public bodies and industry stakeholders marked World Tourism Day with a thanksgiving church service Sunday, Sept. 27. The service also opened Tourism Awareness Week, which runs through Oct. 3 under the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

Digital Tools

In a message delivered by Tourism Ministry Permanent Secretary Jennifer Griffith, Bartlett said the ministry is deploying multilingual digital concierges, real-time visitor assistance and structured online content designed to improve bookings. He said predictive analytics are also helping tourism officials anticipate demand.

use of artificial intelligence
Tourism Ministry Permanent Secretary Jennifer Griffith, second from right, speaks with Bishop Everton Lawrence of Faith Temple Assemblies of God, left; Junior Minister of Tourism and Montego Bay High School student ThaeJadore Kerr, second from left; and Jamaica Vacations board member Tricia-Ann Bicarie after a thanksgiving church service Sunday, Sept. 27, marking World Tourism Day and the start of Tourism Awareness Week 2026.

Centralized data dashboards are being used to focus marketing efforts and identify emerging trends, Bartlett said. The ministry is also pursuing workforce training through AI-powered programs and specialized clinics for local small businesses.

The digital push extends to crisis planning. Bartlett said the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre is using advanced technology to anticipate and respond to threats, including hurricanes.

“Embracing this digital agenda helps us to future-proof our tourism industry while keeping a firm focus on protecting our environment and preserving our local culture,” Bartlett said. He called on government, businesses, communities and visitors to support a tourism model that creates local opportunity, safeguards Jamaica’s heritage and advances a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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