Cayman Airways adds extra Jamaica flights for Summer travel

Travelers urged to book now to secure their seats

GRAND CAYMAN – In anticipation of another busy Summer for visiting family and friends, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has added an additional 28 roundtrip flights between Grand Cayman and Jamaica for travel in July and August.

“Each year, there is always heavy demand for extra flights during the busy Summer travel months, and this is particularly true for our Jamaica route,” said Cayman Airways Executive Vice President for Finance and Commercial Affairs, Paul Tibbetts. “To ensure that those who want to be with their family and friends this Summer are able to do so, we are delighted to serve our Jamaica passengers with these extra flights, now available for booking.”

The extra flights to supplement Cayman Airways’ existing daily service between Grand Cayman and Jamaica began on July 4th and will run through September 9th on Mondays, Tuesday as Thursdays.

From July 4, 2019 through August 27, 2019, there will be an extra roundtrip flight, KX2600, departing from Grand Cayman on Tuesdays at 11:20am and arriving in Kingston at 12:25pm. On the return, that flight departs Kingston as KX2601 at 1:20pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 2:25pm.

From July 4, 2019 through September 9, 2019, there will be an extra flight, KX2606, departing from Grand Cayman on Mondays and Thursdays at 6:45pm and arriving in Kingston at 7:50pm. On the return, that flight departs Kingston as KX2607 at 8:45pm, and arrives on Grand Cayman at 9:50pm.

Mr. Tibbetts explained that even with this many added flights, they will fill up fast, so customers are encouraged to book their flights early.

For flight details and to book, call Cayman Airways reservations on 949-2311, contact a local travel agent, or book online at www.caymanairways.com