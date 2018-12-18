American Airline’s begins non-stop service from Miami to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

MIAMI – American Airlines made its inaugural non-stop flight from the Miami International Airport to the Argyle International Airport on Saturday December 15th 2018.

The year-round AA 1427 service will operate on an Airbus A319 every Saturday leaving the Miami International Airport at 11:00 a.m. and arriving at the Argyle International Airport at 3:40 p.m.; the return leg of the flight leaves St. Vincent at 4:45 p.m. and arrives in Miami at 7:50 p.m.

When the service was announced in May 2018, the airline stated that its customers “will have new options to escape the cold with more seasonal and year-round flights.” Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority Mr. Glen Beache expressed his elation with the announcement from American Airlines says “to have direct service out of Miami is a game changer for the country. This service will make it so much easier for visitors including the diaspora to vacation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

He further stated that “Miami being one of the main hubs for connections in the USA will be an excellent gateway for visitors from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and even the United Kingdom to access the beauty that is St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The American Airlines scheduled non-stop service from Miami gives visitors and Vincentians another option to travel directly to and from the destination.

Currently, Caribbean Airlines operates a weekly non-stop Wednesday service from JFK International, USA and Air Canada Rouge a weekly non-stop Thursday service from Pearson International, Canada.

From Sunday December 16th 2018 Air Canada Rouge will add a second weekly non-top flight to the destination; the Sunday flight will operate until April 2018.

Visitor arrivals to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the period January to September 2018 reflect an overall increase of 4.8% in stay-over visitor arrivals, with a 12.6% increase from the USA and a 12.7 % increase from Canada.