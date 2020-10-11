How to Pack for Your First Golfing Trip

Invented by the Scots in the 15th century, it wasn’t long before the game of golf spread around the globe. One of the most popular sports in the world today, it has also become a favorite pastime for many people who see it as a fun way to spend their free time, de-stress and exercise, all at the same time.

After all, what’s not to love. Not only will you have the opportunity to enjoy the game, but also socialize and relish in an amazing green scenery. Golf resorts represent some of the most luxurious getaways and can be found from the magnificent island of Hawaii all the way to the Himalayas. They provide their guests with exquisite service and premium courses.

If you’re a fan of this sport and decide to treat yourself with a trip to the green fields, there are some things you need to know before you start packing. Because, make no mistake, getting ready for this type of holiday is everything but easy, especially if it’s your first time doing so.

These are some of the essentials you need to keep in mind while getting ready.

Golfing Equipment

Without a doubt, this is the most important thing you need to think about while preparing for the trip. Clubs are not cheap and they need to be protected so they don’t get damaged during the transport. Avoid starting your vacation on the wrong note and make sure they are packed carefully in a golf travel bag or case of good quality. For those using a car to get to their destination, a lightweight bag could do the trick. However, flights are more unpredictable, and the hard case would provide better protection for your gear.

Appropriate Attire

Check the weather predictions in advance and pack appropriately. Don’t let the rain surprise you and chase you away from the field. Also, take into consideration the duration of your holiday and the dress code policy of the golf course you’re going to play. Some of them allow a more relaxed attire while most upscale resorts will demand a collared shirt and Dockers-style shorts or slacks. For sunny days, a pair of sunglasses and a cap would also be a welcomed addition.

What About Toiletries and Electronics?

Seasoned travelers will tell you to pack light, but sometimes that’s easier said than done. However, don’t forget this is a vacation. So, keep electronics to a minimum. A smartphone would be enough to keep you in touch with the rest of the world. And if you’re not particularly picky about toiletries, simply buy them when you get to the destination. This way you will have more packing space in your suitcase.

Remember this is a time to detach from your everyday life and relax. Start getting ready on time, make sure your gear is secured in a fitting case or a bag, and pack appropriate clothing based on the expected weather conditions and course dress policy. If you do that, there is no doubt your first golf trip would be an amazing experience.