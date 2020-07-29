Saint Lucia Highlights New Protocols as they Reopen International Tourism

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – Three weeks after welcoming the first international flight since borders closed due to COVID-19, the Government of Saint Lucia is reinforcing its mandatory travel protocol messaging and has launched an informative video featuring on-island footage of the actual visitor travel experience.

Emphasis on Mandatory Protocols

Visitors, returning Nationals and returning residents are required to visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19 for details on mandatory protocols and the Pre-Arrival Registration Form.

To ensure a seamless arrival and overall on-island visit, the page features a checklist overview of mandatory requirements to ensure that visitors are not denied entry upon arrival.

Mandatory arrival and on-island protocols include (but are not limited to:

Completion of online Pre-Arrival Registration Form including booking at COVID-19 Certified hotel

Negative COVID-19 PCR test seven (7) days before arrival, unless arriving from countries in the Regional Travel Bubble

Rapid test will not be accepted upon arrival, no exceptions

International visitors may only stay in one COVID-19 certified hotel per visit and will not be approved for travel to Saint Lucia if they do not meet this policy

For returning Nationals, arrival may be delayed based on availability in state quarantine facility; home quarantine is available as determined by office of the CMO

For returning Nationals, if space is not available at the state quarantine facility, Nationals may opt to book a COVID-19 Certified accommodation at their expense for a period of 14 days to facilitate their preferred arrival date; Nationals, as per the protocols, will not be permitted to leave the COVID-19 Certified accommodation; Nationals will also not be permitted to receive visitors at the properties

Travelers are reminded that the following hotels are COVID-19 certified as of July 24, 2020: Anse Chastanet; Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa; Ladera; Jade Mountain; Marigot Bay Resort, Spa and Marina (scheduled to welcome guests in October); Sandals Grande St. Lucian; Serenity at Coconut Bay; Stonefield Resort Villas; Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort and Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort (scheduled to open October 8).

Several other hotels and resorts are on track to receive certification and will be opening soon.

To mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19 for visitors and Saint Lucian communities, all safety protocols introduced for Phase One of reopening remain in place.

These protocols include airport screening, mandatory testing and quarantine of any symptomatic passengers upon arrival. Based on new statutory airline regulations, passengers without proof of a PCR test will be denied boarding at their point of departure.

Notwithstanding, for an arriving passenger presenting proof of the required negative PCR test result obtained within seven days (168 hours) of travel to Saint Lucia, a determination can be made upon arrival and based on the assessment by the relevant health officers that another PCR test of the passenger is required, at their own cost.

Additionally, anyone with signs and symptoms will be subject to immediate isolation and testing, with possible quarantine or treatment should a passenger test positive, at their own cost.

Visitors will be required to follow the local regulations in Saint Lucia, including the wearing of masks during on-island transportation and when in public places.

Visitors are advised to check with accommodation properties regarding individual hotel safety and wellness policies.