Capleton Set For Best of The Best As His First Performance Since Legal Encounter

MIAMI – Reggae star, Clifton Bailey, whose best known by his stage name, Capleton, has been given the green light to travel following his court appearance this past Monday in Jamaica.

Scheduled to perform Sunday May 27th at the 12th annual Best of the Best Concert, Capelton assures his fans in recent interview with Jah Prince on Sunsplash Radio, that “All fans come out kings bring your queens, leave the machine and know say the same energy and the fire you love a dat me a come with” said Capleton.

Known for his high energy performance and extensive catalogue of hits, fans are anticipating the Prophets’ return to the Best of the Best stage.

In 2015 Capleton performed at Best of the Best and fans could not get enough, “I remember him saying Tun it Up Tun it Up, Dash A fire Dash A Fire and the entire crowd was doing exactly what he requested. For me that was my first time seeing him perform live and I must say he is the reason I am returning to Best of the Best, I just know his performance is gonna be fire” says Shanice Dawson of Houston Texas.

Capleton’s music has spanned decades. Songs like ‘Critics’, ‘Jah Jah City’, “Who Dem”, ‘Jah is My Everything’, ‘That Day Will Come’, ‘Danger Zone’, and ‘Dem No Like Me’ just to name a few, has kept the artist in demand internationally and was a no brainer for Best of the Best team when putting together the line-up. “One of the greatest performers out of Jamaica is Capleton aka the Prophet. If we could put him on the show every year we would, because he guarantees you a solid and entertaining performance, which is that the patrons want. So this year we had the opportunity to bring him back and we are happy that despite all that has taken place we give thanks that our brother is free and able to do what he loves” says Steve ‘Jabba’ Beckford, co-promoter.

Best of the Best will be Capletons’ first show since his recent legal encounters.

Tickets for Best of the Best are going incredibly fast and organizers warn that persons get their tickets now.

Also on this year’s show is Mavado, Aidonia, Ding Dong, Masicka, Ghost, Richie Stephens, Hood Celebrity, Shenseea, Bunji Garlin, Fayann Lyons, Kerwin Dubois, and Linky First.