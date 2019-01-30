“Caribbean Culinary Museum & Theater” To Open In Lauderhill

Caribbean Culture and History will be on Display at the Lauderhill Museum this Spring, and will Open to a Sold Out Audience

LAUDERHILL – On Friday, February 22, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., the Lauderhill Museum (1080 NW 47th Ave, Lauderhill, FL 333130) will host the grand opening of a month-long, family-friendly exhibition called “The Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater.”

The exhibition explores the food histories of the Caribbean region with informative graphics, historical artifacts, and dramatic video presentations.

Although entry is free to the public, guests must register on Eventbrite to gain access to the opening event, which as of this publication is almost sold out.

In the “Museum” section of the exhibition, visitors will learn how the islands of the Caribbean are connected by flavor profiles like savory rice and ground provisions, sweet tropical fruit, and spicy peppers. They will feel a sense of nostalgia, learning about the culinary artifacts that served generations gone by, and about how similar utensils and tools were used from one island to the next.

In the “Culinary Theater”, watch as actors representing different islands of the Caribbean deliver a dramatic presentation of the meaning behind their shared culinary cultures.

What started as an installation within “The Taste the Islands Experience” food festival in 2018, has grown from a small collection of artifacts, primarily from Jamaica, to a broad collection including pieces from Trinidad, Haiti, Barbados and the Latin Caribbean islands.

The Lauderhill installation of the “Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater” is co-presented by City Commissioner Howard Berger.

Attendees of the opening event will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and memories on camera and in writing, and may be featured in an upcoming documentary.

The Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater project was conceptualized by Calibe Thompson, David Muir, and Marsha McDonald. Respectively, they are the producers of “Taste the Islands” culinary and travel TV series, “The Taste the Islands Experience” food and drink festival, the “Reggae Reel” and “Pieces of Jamaica” photo exhibitions, and the “Diversity in Design, Art and Architecture” artist talk series.

The traveling exhibition is made possible by partners including the Community Foundation of Broward, Broward County Cultural Division, City of Lauderhill, History Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau, Primary Medical Care Centers, Yellow Cab of Broward, and other partners including Food for the Poor, the Caribbean Bar Association, and several media partners, who are committed to honoring the cultural legacies of South Florida’s Caribbean community.

“The Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater” is produced by creative agency Island Syndicate, in partnership with Seacrest Designs, a luxury interior design boutique.

For more information and to stay up to date on “Taste the Islands Experience” events, click here.