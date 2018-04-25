Best of the Best Music Fest adds heavyweights in soca, dancehall, reggae and afro-beat to line up

MIAMI – With much anticipation, Best of the Best Music Fest, (BOTB) has reveal the full line up for the 12th annual staging.

In the first announcement there was huge buzz around the return of Mavado, who was unable to perform last year. Mavado is now accompanied by quite a few more heavyweights in soca, dancehall and afro-beat, which we can say will guarantee Best of the Best promoters some first timers to this years staging.

As one of the premier events for dancehall and reggae music outside of Jamaica and celebrating their 12th anniversary, Best of the Best Music Fest have become a staple event not only in the South Florida area but also in North America. Providing a platform for persons from all over to meet for one day and enjoy the great Caribbean lifestyle along with some of the best in Caribbean music.

“This year we have some of the hottest talents right now, Bunji Garlin, Fayan Lyons and Kerwin Dubois have all kicked off the soca season for 2018 with a bang. Then there is the dancehall/reggae line up, which people have told me they are looking forward to because when these artist touch the Best of The Best stage it is always different from any other show. So we tell the people get your tickets from early, plan to enjoy the entire day with friends, family, good food and great music” says Steve ‘Jabba’ Beckford promoter.

Best of the Best Music Fest Line Up

The line-up, which consist of an array of acts, represents the current energy and love for music globally.

The dancehall, soca and afrobeat scene has grown so much over the past 3 years, for the first time Best of The Best Music Fest has added an artist from Ghana to round off their star studded lineup. Hood Celebrity, Shenseea, Ding Dong, Romain Virgo, Masicka, Richie Stephens, Ghost, Linky First, Stone Bwoy from Ghana, Bunji Garlin, Fayann Lyons, Kerwin Dubois, Aidonia, Capleton and Mavado make up the headliners for this years BOTB.

“We want to make sure the fans have the opportunity to enjoy each artist, enjoy the performances and stage management goes off with no glitches. Sometimes crowding the shows forces the artist to rush their set and the crowd not feeling satisfied. This year we nuh want none of that, everyone must rock out and full joy the show, from start to finish” says Steve ‘Jabba’ Beckford.

For over a decade, BOTB Music Fest has developed a destination, fun-filled getaway to Miami for persons to kick off their summer and enjoy great company, music and live performances.

Fans of BOTB will not only enjoy a mega music festival on Sunday May 27, 2018, but they get an entire weekend dedicated to producing the “best” events during Miami Memorial Day weekend.

Tickets are currently on sale now for Best of the Best, why not make this a fun filled getaway for you and your friends.