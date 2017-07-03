Jamaican teen, Justin Sirgany to compete at Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix

F4 U.S. driver Justin Sirgany visits Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

INDIANAPOLIS – More than 30 drivers, including Jamaican Justin Sirgany, are slated to compete at the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix July 8-9.

Less than a month after competing at historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda will travel across the border to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, for its international race debut.

“We are excited to travel to CTMP,” said SCCA Pro Racing Vice President Steve Oseth. “As the F4 concept is a recognized international brand, it makes sense for SCCA Pro to bring the series to what many consider the most challenging race track in North America. The competition that F4 U.S. brings is tailor-made for the Canadian open-wheel race fan and we are pumped to bring more than 30 cars for them to experience what F4 U.S. is all about.”

F4 U.S. Global Racing Group rookie Sirgany, 15, of Kingston, will compete for the first time in Canada.

“I’m so excited about racing in Canada,” Sirgany said. “Canada has such a rich history in racing, with Canadian Tire Motorsport Park being an old Formula 1 track. I have never traveled to Canada so I am excited just to experience a country I have never visited before. CTMP looks like a very interesting track and can’t wait to burn some rubber.”

Driving the No. 39 Bob Marley Foundation neon green and blacked striped car, Sirgany has one top-10 finish this season and his team GRG holds third-place in the F4 U.S. Championship standings heading into Event 3 at CTMP.

Designed to be globally recognized yet an affordable step between karting and F3, the F4 U.S. car was designed to keep costs down while providing an ideal learning tool for young drivers who have never raced cars before. The series offers more value and benefits than any other form of professional entry-level open-wheel racing at a low cost. Each F4 U.S. car is equipped with a Honda Civic Type R engine detuned to meet FIA regulations, a Crawford F4-16 chassis and two sets of Pirelli PZero tires.

F4 U.S. is the secondary race for the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) at CTMP.

