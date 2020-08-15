Trending Badminton Bat For Doubles

Playing doubles in badminton is thrilling, fun, and competitive. The speed, movement, accuracy, and coordination required for this game make it immensely fun.

Now, picture this, you’re out there playing an intense match of badminton doubles. There are high energy and enthusiasm on the court. You and your partner have great coordination, and you feel like it’s impossible to lose. The only thing you need make this match perfect? A high-quality badminton racket.

Now you might wonder “Does a choice of racket really affect my game?”. Truth is, it definitely does. The right racket is important, whether you’re just learning the game, or looking for an upgrade. You might wonder what the criteria are to choose a great racket. You need control, durability, and strength for performance. We want to make the process of picking the right racket easy for you.

So, here are the best badminton rackets for doubles.

1. Li Ning Windstorm 75

On the top of the wishlist for most badminton players is the Windstorm 75 from Li Ning. It is from the Light series. This lightweight racket weighs around 75 gms. Its high-speed swing and light design make it a perfect fit. Its enlarged sweet spot allows you to play with more power due to its Dynamic Optimum Frame technology.

The high string tension capability gives you quick reaction time and high racket speed, in addition to great power and control.

High-grade nanometer material and great bonding material increase the racket’s strength by 20%. It has great air resistance as well, allowing you to make quick and powerful shots in coordination with your partner.

It has a much lower drag due to the integration of a UHB shaft and Aerotec Beam System. We love the flexibility that this offers. It allows you to make advanced shots and strokes, whether you’re playing in the forecourt or the backcourt. The power is great for backcourt, allowing you to strike better shots, while the larger sweet spots make for a great frontcourt game.

This is exactly what you’re looking for irrespective of whether you’re starting out and learning badminton, or are a pro player, looking for an added edge to your game. Li Ning Windstorm 75 is a great racket with an advanced design for better gameplay.

2. YONEX NanoFlare 700 Limited Edition

This limited-edition product is part of a one-time production of the popular Nanoflare series for Olympics 2020. YONEX Nanoflare 700 Limited Edition comes with a special limited-edition softcover. Inspired by Japanese artistry, the racket brings together visual and philosophical cues from sheets of gold, “Kinpaku”. This gives it a festive yet delicate look.

The head light racket is built with a unique technology. The construction of the racket lets players access increased shuttle acceleration. So, if you want to play backcourt and hit deep into the opponent court, this is the perfect racket.

Allowing you to play nimbly, the YONEX Nanoflare 700 Limited Edition is the first racket to make use of Sonic Flare System. This puts to test new graphite technologies like TORAYCA M40C, creating a stable, repulsion-prone head shape.

The aerodynamic shape is designed keeping in mind the need to compress and snap back. YONEX nanoflare 700 Limited Edition gives you agility, power and speed, with better hitting and lower arm impact on the player.

We love this fast swing racket with its medium stiffness and even, light balance. It’s the perfect companion for your doubles match, and it will definitely bring out your best game.

3. YONEX Astrox 39

YONEX Astrox 39 has a Japanese design, and is quite similar to the YONEX Astrox 99 in frame design and cosmetics. We love the improvement in the rotational power. This allows players to make use of a steeper angle and phenomenal smash.

Built using the Rotational Generator System, the YONEX Astrox 39 has a counter balance head that adapts to each shot. This allows players to attack opposition and control the drive, with increased acceleration and more power.

Designed with Nanomesh Neo, the racket has a quicker shaft take-back, and lets you stay on top of the game against your opponent.

With smash power up by 7.1% and smash angle set to be 2.3 degrees steeper, you have a great racket for doubles. What’s more, the weight of the racket is distributed throughout the racket, including grip end, frame top and the joint. This allows you maximum control. Every shot can be made smoothly and in rapid succession.

The shaft on YONEX Astrox 39 flexes, building up more energy to transfer the shuttle back, for both drive and smash shots. So, no matter where you play, the YONEX Astrox 39 is perfect for badminton doubles.

For Astrox 77 review go to this URL – https://www.playbestbadminton.com/badminton-racket-for-doubles/

4. YONEX Voltric ACE

YONEX Voltric ACE is a popular badminton racket. We absolutely appreciate the lightweight, head-heavy design, made keeping in mind an offensive player. Tri-Voltage technology from Yonex keeps the racket powerful, yet easily maneuverable.

The Tri-Voltage system combines power and control by placing tungsten inserts at the 2 o’clock and 10 o’clock positions, and at the T-Joint. This allows for thinner sides of the frame due to lower relative density, making for a thinner, more aerodynamic frame.

Now, you don’t have to worry about playing combinations of heavy smashes and fast handling, in addition to swing speed.

If you like an aggressive game, you’ll be pleased to know that the Yonex Sound filter on.

5. YONEX Duora Z Strike

YONEX Duora Z Strike is among the best doubles badminton rackets. This racket symbolizes professionalism and was made keeping in mind your need for power, control, and performance.

The solid body allows you to play comfortably and gives great smash power. It also enhances the accuracy and control you have over your swings. Both defense and attack maneuverability makes YONEX Duora Z Strike a great doubles racket.

The extra tension offered by this model makes sure you can play with well-calculated clears, and a smooth transition, with a gentle grip for extra-long sessions that we all love. This is great for professionals and advanced players, although beginners might struggle a bit with it. We know you’ll enjoy the game better with the power and flexibility that YONEX Duora Z Strike brings.

With so many options available, we know that choosing the right badminton racket can be tricky, to say the least. We hope that the options given above take away some of the confusion associated with selecting the right badminton racket for your doubles game.

We’ve chosen these rackets based on their features and popularity, along with user reviews. The improved features and great flexibility of these rackets are definitely an added bonus, while many of them offer specific advantages to either attack or defense, based on your style of playing.

A great badminton game takes a great racket, and when you play with a partner it is important that both of you bring your best game. We hope you have a great game and enjoy playing badminton doubles with one of these great rackets.

So, put your best foot forward, and ready, set, match!