Actresses Briana Earhart, Viviane Saintvil Join Cast of Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI —Multitalented actresses Brianna Earhart and Viviane Saintvil have been added to the cast of the upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.”

Earhart and Saintvil will join Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosier and Ayomi Russell in the film. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in April 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed. Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

Earhart will play Nurse Farah, a compassionate nurse specializing in cardiology.

Saintvil will take on the role of Dr. Jeantel, a brilliant cardiologist who is one of the best heart surgeons in the country.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Those with interest in the film can join the indiegogo campaign here.

Earhart was born and raised in sunny South Florida. She is certified to teach Drama 6-12 in the state of Florida. She has been busy designing costumes at Sol Children Theatre in Boca Raton and just finished costuming her most recent work “The Boys Upstairs” by Jason Mitchell at Empire Stage in Ft. Lauderdale.

This past winter and spring, she toured with the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida as Puck in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Benvolio in “Romeo and Juliet.” Her theater work has included “Little Women,” “The Rocky Horror Show 13! The Musical,” “High School Musical, On Stage!” and much more.

Saintvil’s film and TV experiences include “A Lil’ Diddy,” “Hair Mania Stylist Reality Show,” “Story of a Life” and “American Ninja Warriors.” On stage, Saintvil has appeared in “Color Me Thick,” “The Amen Corner,” “Christmas Show,” “Incident of a Slave Girl,” “The Bohemian Room” and much more.

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.