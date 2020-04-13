‘Haitian Denzel’ Genji Jacques Joins Cast of Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI – Genji Jacques, the man who has been dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington has been added to the cast of the upcoming film “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.” Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption”) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed.

Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

Jacques will play Lucias Goodman, a brilliant, seasoned, yet tormented law enforcement officer, who has his life thrown into disarray when his loving wife, prominent and controversial journalist Margaret Goodman, is shot in broad daylight and ends up in the intensive care unit.

Overwhelmed with guilt, while his wife is in a coma, Lucias is compelled to confess his most heart-shattering secret.

As Lucias proceeds to clear his conscience, the underlying threat that simmered in their marriage for decades begins to boil over to the point of no return. Lucias struggles to make peace with his past, which has life-changing consequences in his present day.

Using familiar characters from the 2018 novel “Revelations: Roads to Redemption” the second of the Goodman Chronicles series, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys.

The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Virtual auditions are still being accepted for the roles of Margaret, Young Lucias and Grayson Goodman.

Email Rachel Finley at sweetestgirlshortfilm@ gmail.com for more information on auditions. Those with interest in the film can also join the indiegogo campaign here.

Jacques has the dynamic talents of an actor, director, and playwright. As a versatile actor, Jacques inhabits his roles with complete authenticity, making every scene believable and relatable to the audience. His impeccable stage presence has garnered roles in films, stage plays and television series such as “The Glades,” “Burn Notice” and Dwayne Johnson’s HBO series “Ballers.” Jacques has also written and directed several stage plays, including “Hoztage,” and “When Good Men Are Tempted,” both sold-out productions produced by Godz Sun Productions, a production company that Jacques and wife Sandra Justice operate.

Jeudy, who is also a poet, has more than a decade of experience in English, African, and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment, LLC

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles Series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, South Florida Caribbean News, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.