Entertainment

Planet Hollywood Las Vegas: A Night with Buju Banton

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read
Planet Hollywood Las Vegas: A Night with Buju Banton

Planet Hollywood Las Vegas: A Night with Buju Banton LAS VEGAS – Grammy Award winning Reggae icon Buju Banton is set to make history this summer as he becomes the first reggae artist to headline at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

Marking his long awaited return to the West Coast the Grammy-winning artist will bring his electrifying stage presence to Las Vegas and Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium this summer, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans of all generations.

SHOW DATES:

  • June 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
  • June 7 -Las Vegas, NV – Planet Hollywood

With a career spanning decades and a catalog of timeless hits, Buju Banton continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Fans can expect an evening filled with classic anthems and new music from his latest projects, all infused with his signature energy and powerful messages.

TICKET INFORMATION:

  • Presales Begin:Wednesday, March 19 at 10 AM PT
  • Presales End:Thursday, March 20 at 10 PM PT
  • General On-Sale:Friday, March 21 at 10 AM PT

Tickets are expected to sell quickly—secure your spot today!

Get Tickets for Las Vegas

Get Tickets for Los Angeles

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Tasha T Puts a Fresh Spin on The Wailers' 'Put it On'

Tasha T Puts a Fresh Spin on The Wailers’ ‘Put it On’

September 29, 2024

2015 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival opens with major Caribbean & local star power

April 13, 2015

Lauderhill Mayor to speak at Reggae Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony

April 5, 2009

Jamaica’s Kingston College Chapel Choir launches CD – “Songs of Praise”

August 23, 2011
Back to top button