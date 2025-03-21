Planet Hollywood Las Vegas: A Night with Buju Banton

LAS VEGAS – Grammy Award winning Reggae icon Buju Banton is set to make history this summer as he becomes the first reggae artist to headline at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.

Marking his long awaited return to the West Coast the Grammy-winning artist will bring his electrifying stage presence to Las Vegas and Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium this summer, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans of all generations.

SHOW DATES:

June 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

June 7 -Las Vegas, NV – Planet Hollywood

With a career spanning decades and a catalog of timeless hits, Buju Banton continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Fans can expect an evening filled with classic anthems and new music from his latest projects, all infused with his signature energy and powerful messages.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Presales Begin: Wednesday, March 19 at 10 AM PT

Wednesday, March 19 at 10 AM PT Presales End: Thursday, March 20 at 10 PM PT

Thursday, March 20 at 10 PM PT General On-Sale:Friday, March 21 at 10 AM PT

Tickets are expected to sell quickly—secure your spot today!

Get Tickets for Las Vegas

Get Tickets for Los Angeles