1st Annual South Florida Reggae Strong Celebration Closes Out Reggae Month

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Consulate General of Jamaica in conjunction with International Celebration of Reggae Music (ICOR) Music Festival, and Reggae Global Entertainment will host the First Annual South Florida REGGAE STRONG CELEBRATION. The celebration is a part of Reggae Month (February).

The virtual event takes place on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm, showcasing a line-up of outstanding performances by top reggae performers.

Reggae Strong Celebration presents a diverse array of artists from South Florida. As a result, this market has emerged as a musical hotspot in the United States. The free event is a conglomeration of styles of the music genre.

Confirmed Performers

Pluto Shervington

Ed Robinson

Wayne Armond of Chalice Band

Visions Band

Roze Hytz

The Tennors

Sons of Mystro

International musical performer Michael Harris

Tenor, Steve Higgins

Awards Ceremony

Consul General Oliver Mair will award three South Florida stalwarts of music and performing arts. Recipients will be recognized as a result of their outstanding contribution to the industry. They include Pluto Shervington, Paul Douglas and Desmond ‘Desi’ Gaynor.

Mair expressed that we were proud to share the Reggae Strong Celebration to Jamaica’s annual Reggae Month calendar. It highlights the strength of the music in the Diaspora. “Reggae is strong. Our culture is strong. Especially as reggae is part of the healing that keeps us strong during these tough times”, he added.

Scholarship

As part of the mission of the Reggae Strong Celebration is support for the reggae music fraternity. Equally important, a scholarship will be established at the at The Reggae Studies Unit (RSU). Which is in the Institute of Caribbean Studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. This Unit was created based on recognition of the influence of reggae music on Jamaican and world cultures. The scholarship is supported by Louise Bennett Coverley (LBC) Heritage Council, here in South Florida.

Reggae Strong Celebration Sponsors

Sponsors to the Reggae Strong Celebration so far include the CaribShopper, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), and Donna’s Caribbean Restaurants. In addition, Grace Kennedy Money Services/Western Union (GKMS/WU), Law Office of Dahlia Walker Huntington, Ray Forest Insurance, Jerome Schechter, P.A., and DMR Media.