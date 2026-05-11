2026 Caribbean Food Forum: Keynote by Dona Regis-Prosper

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 Caribbean Food Forum on Thursday, May 21 in Antigua.

The forum, hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and presented by Grace Foods, will take place both virtually and in-person at the John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Center. Importantly, it serves as a highlight of Antigua and Barbuda’s Annual Culinary Month.

Under the theme “The Future Is Local: Caribbean Food at the Crossroads of Global Impact,” the one-day gathering will bring together leaders in tourism, agriculture, culinary arts, hospitality and investment.

Regis-Prosper’s keynote will examine regenerative tourism, sustainable food systems and the Caribbean’s role in the global food economy.

Narendra Ramgulam, CTO’s Deputy Director of Sustainable Tourism, will also speak at the hybrid event. Moreover, he will focus on the importance of agritourism and destination branding to drive Caribbean economic growth.

ABTA CEO, Colin C. James, said the forum represents a strategic step forward for the region. “The Caribbean Food Forum is a timely and strategic initiative that aligns with our vision for sustainable tourism development,” he stated. “Elevating our food systems and connecting them to global opportunity strengthens the value of our destination while creating immersive cultural visitor experiences and meaningful pathways for local and regional producers and entrepreneurs.”

Registration is open until Tuesday, May 19. Participants can register at this Zoom link or by calling ABTA at 1-268-562-7600.

The program includes strategic panel discussions on climate resilience, agritourism, diaspora engagement and food entrepreneurship. A lunch and marketplace experience will feature local producers, culinary artisans and Caribbean brands. Plus, additional sessions exploring technology, sustainability and global market access.

Donyelle Bird-Browne, USA senior business development manager for strategic partnerships and organizer of the forum, said the event aims to deliver tangible results.

“CTO’s participation and endorsement underscores the critical role of food systems in shaping the future of Caribbean tourism and economic resilience,” noted Bird-Browne. “This platform is designed to move beyond just conversation and bring together policy, innovation, culture and investment to open the doors to tangible opportunities for the region.”

Organizers expect the forum to produce a white paper with key recommendations and actionable roadmaps for regional collaboration.

For more information on Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, visit https://www.antiguabarbudaculinarymonth.com.