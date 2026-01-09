Afro-Caribbean Cuisine Celebrated at SOBEWFF: Las’ Lap Link Up

MIAMI BEACH – Afro-Caribbean food is having a long overdue moment—elevating from backyard cookouts and community festivals to celebrity chef-driven restaurants, food halls, pop-ups, and international menus. Now, this popular cultural cuisine will be celebrated at Las’ Lap Link Up: A Celebration of Afro-Caribbean Cuisine hosted by Kwame Onwauchi and Nina Compton. It will be featured at the Food Network’s 25th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 10pm to 1:00am, at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. The venue is located at 1717 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Afro-Caribbean Cuisine

Today, Afro-Caribbean cuisine is stepping into the spotlight as one of the most influential forces shaping today’s global food culture. No longer considered niche or ethnic cuisine, the Afro-Caribbean flavor profile is shaping menus and redefining hospitality. It is also fueling festivals and anchoring community-driven economic growth. This proves that flavor, culture, and identity are inseparable expressions of Black history, resilience, and joy.

More than food, the rise of Afro-Caribbean cuisine signals a broader cultural shift. Caribbean flavors are recognized not as just “exotic”, but as essential to the future of food.

“One of the things that makes SOBEWFF® special is our ability to celebrate culture through food,” said Lee Schrager, Founder and Director of SOBEWFF®. “Afro-Caribbean cuisine is bold, joyful, and deeply rooted in history — and this event captures that energy in a way only Miami can.”

Las’ Lap Link Up

Celebrity Host: Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Las’ Lap Link Up is hosted by renowned chef Kwame Onwuachi, a leading figure among contemporary chefs, celebrated for his innovative approach to Afro-Caribbean cuisine and its vibrant flavors.

Las’ Lap, the restaurant, has officially opened in Miami Beach to widespread acclaim. It infuses South Beach with its signature energy, island spirit, and a bold menu of world-class cocktails.

His NYC restaurant Tatiana has been hailed as the best in the city. It earned top accolades including The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ “Best New Restaurant” in North America (2023). It also received consistent praise from The New York Times as one of NYC’s top dining destinations.

With his vibrant culinary perspective and boundary-pushing creativity, Onwuachi brings serious star power to the shores of Miami Beach.

Co-host: Chef Nina Compton

Joining him as co-host is Nina Compton, James Beard Award–winning chef and owner of Compère Lapin in New Orleans, celebrated for her soulful approach to Caribbean cuisine.

Born and raised in Saint Lucia, she infuses her dishes with bold island flavors, refined technique, and personal storytelling drawn from her roots. Her culinary leadership and warm hospitality have made her one of the brightest forces in contemporary Caribbean dining.

Musical Entertainment: DJ GQ

Rounding out the experience, award-winning DJ GQ will bring the heat to the Kimpton Surfcomber with his signature mix of dancehall and reggae beats. He infuses his sets with the same cultural energy that has made him a mainstay on Y100 Miami and Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM Radio.

This new generation of Afro-Caribbean chefs are providing cultural visibility and pride. They are reclaiming narrative power and presenting traditional Caribbean food as elevated without losing its soul.

Featured Chefs include:

Chef Kwame Onwauchi – New York, NY

Chef Nina Compton – Compère Lapin, New Orleans, LA

Chef Osei “Picky” Blackett – Oxtails and Cocktails, Trinidad & Tobago

Chef Finder Charles – Fin’s Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Chef Anson Chin – Jamaica Kitchen, Miami, FL

Chef Tristan Epps-Long – Buboy, Houston, TX

Chef Andre Fowles – One Pot Foundation, New York, NY

Chef Kriss Kofi – Dub n Grub, Miami Gardens, FL

Chef Alain Lemaire – Ou Manje Deja?, Miami, FL

Chef Wayne Sharpe – JRK! Miami, Miami, FL

Chef Hugh Sinclair – Chef Irie Spice, Inc, Miami, FL

Chef Cleveland Smith – Cleveland’s Old Fashion Ice Cream, Dania Beach, FL

At the Las’ Lap Link Up, festival goers will explore the bold tastes, rhythms, and stories of the Caribbean told through signature dishes, chef-driven interpretations, and immersive cultural moments. From jerk to curry and spices to sweets, the event celebrates how Afro-Caribbean cuisine continues to evolve—honoring tradition while embracing innovation.

Event information and tickets: https://sobewff.org/islands/