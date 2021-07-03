Wyclef inspired film, The Sweetest Girl wins Best Short Film at New Jersey Film Awards

[MIAMI] – ‘The Sweetest Girl’, a compelling true crime thriller suspenseful and provocative short film from Samuel Ladouceur has been awarded Best Short Film at the New Jersey Film Awards.

‘The Sweetest Girl’ is inspired by true events. The film is a love story, set in Haiti, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

IMDB and Critics Reviews

A Poignant Short

The Sweetest Girl benefits from its strong ensemble cast. Largely led by Genji Jacques, known as the ‘Haitian’ Denzel Washington. His presence here is strong and transparent and resigned and carrying of years of secrets and trauma and awareness. The Independent Critic – Richard Propes

The Sweetest Film…

“The Sweetest Girl is the sort of short that starts in your head, but ends in your heart.” Pdferdinand

A True Story, From The Heart Of Haiti

“…is evocative and heart-tugging in manners that short films seldom manage to achieve. .” Indie Short Mag Team

Filmmakers

Award winning filmmakers (Best Producers – Venice Shorts 2021) Harry Jeudy, Yanatha Desouvre together with (Best Director – Hollywood International Golden Age Festiva) Samuel Ladouceur became intentional about representation after experiencing the worldwide blockbuster film, Disney, and Marvel’s “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman, which featured a mostly Black cast and crew. The late Boseman gave these young filmmakers the confidence to own and tell their own story.

Ayomi Russell, who plays the role of April Andrelie, said, “The one thing I want people to take away from this film is that it’s really nice to see the Haitian culture portrayed, because it’s really such a rich culture, it’s [the richness] not something that is portrayed a lot.”

Story Plot

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (‘Revelations: Roads to Redemption,’ one of the top downloaded e-books in 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed directed by Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem)

‘The Sweetest Girl’ is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, ‘Revelations: Roads to Redemption.’ It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love, and hope.

Film Competition

The New Jersey Film Awards is a monthly film and screenplay competition. A platform to showcase the work of independent filmmakers worldwide. The New Jersey Film Awards is a competition for both experienced and emerging filmmaker.

Screenwriter Harry Jeudy

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Director by Samuel Ladouceur

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows. Such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Author Yanatha Desouvre

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series.

Desouvre has been featured in various print publications. Including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, South Florida Caribbean News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise. In addition to television outlets that include South Florida PBS, ABC, CBS, and NBC.