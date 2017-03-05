travel advisory issued for travel to st. kitts and nevis

U.S., UK and Canadian Governments warn citizens of murder, rape and armed robberies on St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – United Kingdom, Canada and United States Travel Advisories warn their citizens visiting St. Kitts and Nevis of the occurrence of serious crimes including murder and armed robbery and petty street crime such as automobile break-ins and burglary.

Americans, Canadians and British citizens were also warned not to leave valuables in unsecured hotel rooms or in rental homes.

“Crimes, including murder, rape, armed robbery, petty street crime, automobile break-ins and burglary, do occur. Do not leave valuables unattended in public areas, unsecured hotel rooms or in rental homes,” said the Travel Advisory updated on December 13th 2016 by the United States Department of State.

The U.S. State Department also warned its citizens not to buy counterfeit or pirated goods as these are illegal in the United States, and “you may also be breaking local law.”

The British Government website warns that while “most visits to St. Kitts and Nevis are trouble-free, there have been incidents of crime including murder, armed robbery and sexual assault.”

“You should maintain at least the same level of personal security awareness as you would in the UK and make sure your accommodation is secure. This also applies if you are staying on a yacht. Be vigilant at all times. Take care when walking alone off the busy main roads and avoid isolated areas, including beaches, particularly after dark,” said the United Kingdom website updated on January 16th 2017.

The British Government also advised its citizens visiting St. Kitts and Nevis that they should “only use licensed taxis and take particular care at late night street parties, especially during the festival season.”

“Don’t carry large amounts of cash or jewellery. If possible, leave valuables and travel documents in a safety deposit box or hotel safe. You should check that the hotel safe is securely fixed before using it to store your items,” the UK Government website stated.

“There is a low threat from terrorism” in St. Kitts and Nevis, the UK Government website said.

The Government of Canada in its travel advisory on St. Kitts and Nevis informed its citizens who visit St. Kitts and Nevis to ‘exercise normal security precautions.”

“There is no nationwide advisory in effect for Saint Kitts and Nevis,” but warned that “petty crimes, robberies and assaults occur.”

“Ensure that your personal belongings, passports and other travel documents are secure at all times,” the Canadian Government website last updated on March 2nd 2017 stated.