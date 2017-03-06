St. Kitts and Nevis PM Harris Calls For All To Play An Active Role In Crime Reduction

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – With the Nevis Division of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force boasting a 56.43 per cent crime detection rate for 2016, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has now issued a call for every citizen to play a greater role in the further reduction of crime in the federation.

“My hope as Minister of National Security and as Prime Minister of our beloved federation is that we as a people will do our part to create a society in which criminals have no hiding place. I want to repeat that. We as a people, whoever we are, wherever we are, whatever we do must ensure that we do our part to create a society in which criminals have no hiding place,” Prime Minister Harris told those gathered at the Occasions Entertainment Arcade at Pinney’s Industrial Site, Nevis, for the 14th annual Constables’ Awards Ceremony and Dinner on Saturday, 4th March.

“They must not hide in the neighbours’ home; they must not hide in the yard; they must not hide in abandoned properties; they must not hide in political parties and they must not hide in our churches,” Dr. Harris continued.

The honourable prime minister said in his opinion, there are three pillars that hold up the foundation of a safe and secure society.

“Law enforcement of which the police are a critical part, the family and the people—the people of course are a reflection of the society. We rely on a secure society to create the right foundation for economic growth and prosperity where each and every citizen and resident can flourish and make a positive contribution to the well-being of all.”

The national security minister stressed that the full support of the people is important to the psyche and overall morale of the men and women who serve and protect them.