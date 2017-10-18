Bahamas Fashion Week premiers Oct. 26-18, 2017 at Melia Resort

Bahamas Fashion Week to showcase fashion museum, educational workshops & international and local fashion designers

NASSAU, Bahamas – The inaugural Bahamas Fashion Week, which takes place October 26-28, 2017 at the Melia Resort in Nassau, is already creating quite a buzz in the local and international marketplace.

The three-day fashion extravaganza is expected to attract hundreds of participants, including local and international fashion designers, and will feature educational workshops, a cultural village, daily fashion shows, after-parties and a fashion museum.

Proceeds from the museum, which is sponsored by Diamonds International Crown of Light line, will go to the Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

According to Joe Stubbs, lll, the event’s founder and Producer, he “is happy to bring this dream event to life.

Preparation for Bahamas Fashion Week commenced months ago, when we held a series of casting calls for models, designers, vendors and volunteers and now the organization is in its final stages of putting together its massive historic production.”

“Some 120 persons competed in casting calls in August, where models auditioned, were measured, photographed and demonstrated their walk. Of them 65 models: 19 males and 45 females were selected. Miss Kansas USA 2016 is also expected to make a guest appearance at the show,” he said.

“An eclectic group of fashion designers from throughout the Bahamas, Africa, New York and the Cayman Islands will bring their creation to life on the runway. As you can imagine with such a diverse group of creative designers participating, the event will be intriguing and show stopping,” he said.

International guest designer, Stevie Boi, who is scheduled to attend the event, will also be featured.

Carla Stuart, Senior Director at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism (BMOT) said “ The BMOT is delighted to partner with Bahamas Fashion Week in this historic and wonderful event as it further adds to our already exciting events calendar while showcasing our diverse multi-islands destination and talented people. We look forward to its overall success.”

Sponsors for Bahamas Fashion Week include Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Bahamas Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Cancer Society of The Bahamas, Diamonds International, The Island Game, 700 Wines & Spirits, Moet and Chandon Champagne, Sapodilla Restaurant, Suntee, Lowes Pharmacy, Executive Printers, The Art Room, Prince Lewis Beverages, Amarkai Design Studio and Corporate Concierge.

For tickets and more information visit Bahamas Fashion Week