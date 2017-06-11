Legendary Caribbean American Leaders to be honored

Legendary Leaders Honored During June 24th Star-studded Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards Celebration

DECATUR, Ga. – The 2017 Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center on June 24th promises to be an explosive night of celebrity appearances, captivating performances and heart-warming tributes.

The event celebrates the outstanding achievements and contributions of men and women within the English and Latin-speaking Caribbean American community and features 12 honorees.

The 2017 Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards honorees

Trumpet Award Founder Xernona Clayton, Congressman John Lewis, Actor Shamiek Moore, Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz (posthumously), Basketball Legend Tim Duncan, Sandals President Adam Stewart, Caribbean American Chamber Founder Roy Hostick, Politician Pedro Pete Marin, Caribbean Eatery Tassa Roti, Miss Universe 1977 Janelle Penny Commissiong, Caribbean Music Legend Mighty Sparrow and Caribbean Tourism Director Selma Bramble Brown.

There will also be a special presentation to athletes from the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

This year’s event is being marked with the theme, Legendary Firsts to cement the ground-breaking status of several honorees.

The Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards was started in 2013 and is the brainchild of Founder, Michael Thomas. Thomas’s goal was to place a spotlight on the spirited efforts of the Caribbean American community while establishing a platform to celebrate them.

The event now powered by the Caribbean Media Network is broadcast in 22 countries through a partnership with One Caribbean Television. It is presented by the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation.

The Awards show supports two worthwhile projects. The first ensures pathways of success to students through the University Outreach Program. The program allows honorees to speak directly to college students and inspires them to achieve their dreams. In addition,

The Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards has forged a civic partnership with AID Atlanta. The organization has provided HIV/AIDS-related services, care and education to communities in metro Atlanta since 1982.

The work of The Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards is made possible by support from partners Georgia Power, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Caribbean Airlines, One Caribbean, 2B Karibbean, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Caribbean Shipping, Panton Capital, The Home Depot, Caribbean Media Network, Tassa Caribbean Restaurant and the DeKalb Convention & Visitors Bureau.