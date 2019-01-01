New Year Day’s Message Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

My Fellow Citizens and Residents,

My very best wishes are extended to you for 2019.

Like a beautiful reflecting pool filled with our wishing coins, the New Year stands before us aglow as a symbol of promise and possibilities for our people and country to achieve even more than we did last year.

In our moment of retrospection, we can pause to reflect on what for St. Kitts and Nevis has been a tremendously successful 2018.

There is much for us to be grateful about; at the start of 2019, we know that we can have an even stronger foundation upon which we build a future for our beloved Federation and its people.

It is this idea of positive metamorphosis and transformation that is at the heart of every New Year’s wish and resolution – and it is what guides my Team Unity administration in laying out our New Year’s agenda for the country.

We commence 2019 from a unique position. Our fiscal health is at its very best. We have no IMF Stand-By Agreement. We paid off the $117 million debt to the IMF in 2016, which was left behind by our predecessors, thereby earning our right to sovereign control over fiscal policy prescriptions.

Having sustained economic growth for four years in a row, we can build on this momentum and continue to create the right economic conditions for citizens and residents in 2019.

Our people expect more jobs, the opportunity for higher wages and salaries, increasing foreign direct investments and overall improvement in their quality of life.

In my 2019 Budget Address accompanying the Appropriation (2019) Bill, 2018, I outlined several growth drivers of our economy and how we would sustain this progress with greater agricultural production, strengthening the manufacturing sector, a surge in construction, expanding tourism, etc.

We have budgeted $150 million of capital expenditure to improve the quality of life and living in St. Kitts and Nevis. The continuing of the resurfacing of our island main road, the completion of community roads in Molineux, Lodge Project, Cayon, Sandy Point and Challenger’s, to name a few, will continue. We will continue to invest in the socio-economic infrastructure of the country.

The Old Road Bay Rehabilitation and Expansion project will get started as part of our commitment to rebuild that road in a more resilient way – that is, stronger and better. This is an enduring theme for this Team Unity Government and the country.

We anticipate further improvement in our Security infrastructure, to wit, the construction of the Sandy Point Police Station, the completion of our Coast Guard, the Customs annex building and the widely anticipated Basseterre High School. Our investment in the Basseterre High School, with its model learning spaces, its lab, its emphasis on science, technology, math, engineering, music and arts, comes from personal experiences and knowledge of the transformative role of education. Education is the key to opening new paths for everyone and for doing so at every stage of their lives. Those who since 2012 failed the students and staff of Basseterre High School will not be allowed in 2019 to deny our students and teachers the best of their future.

We have committed to spend over $30 million to reform the education sector, focusing on curriculum reform, re-emphasizing technical and vocational training, certifying our programmes and lending clarity to the kind of competencies our people should achieve.

There is still much work to be done to close the gap in our Security infrastructure.

We place the health and well being of our people at the heart of what we do. In the Health sector, we expect the St. Peter’s Health Centre to commence and the Tabernacle Health Centre to be completed. These centres will be important access points for good, quality care so that people can seek care for themselves and get better faster. We care for our people. The health of our people is critical to the well being of our nation, and so we will advance our Universal Health Insurance project.

These significant central government expenditure projects will be complemented by major investments, such as the further build-out of our 2nd cruise pier, housing developments by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the Development Bank through the robust implementation of our Government Employees’ Mortgage (GEMS) programme. Some 153 applicants will draw down on the $30 million invested by our Government.

More will come in the Human Settlements sector. By redeeming some 500 acres of land, we will free up 4,500 plots of land for our young and not so young to own a piece of the rock, particularly in Cayon, in Lodge, in Ottley’s and LaVallee. We give wider choice to our people and encourage all to exercise the right to own. We are encouraged to be part of the Prosperity Agenda.

Turning to our support for commerce and our commitment to energizing business, private sector projects will include the commencement of the restoration and renovation work of the Ottley’s Plantation Hotel. Work will continue apace on several hotel properties under construction. TDC is to commence a middle-to-high income housing development at Dewars, and several other projects are to come on stream.

We will support all efforts at entrepreneurship, as a vibrant private sector is a sine qua non for economic well being. In addition to creating the right circumstances for businesses and individuals to thrive, we have ensured that we run the business of government by observing the highest standards.

In 2019, we shall advance our already expansive delivery of the good governance agenda. We have, to date, restored our Parliament to regular sittings.