Jamaica is the First Caribbean Country to Receive COVID-19 Vaccines through COVAX

Fifteen Caribbean countries will receive just over 2.1 million doses of COVAX vaccines by May

[Kingston, Jamaica] – On Monday (March 15) Jamaica received 14,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility. It is a global effort between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, and UNICEF. In addition, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The arrival marks a historic step toward ensuring the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. As a result. this was the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history. This delivery is part of the first phase of deliveries for Jamaica. More vaccines are expected to arrive successively during 2021. According to the first round of COVAX allocations, Jamaica is expected to continue receiving doses through May. This until it reaches 124,800, the amount specified by COVAX.

PAHO Revolving Fund

The PAHO’s Revolving Fund is responsible for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for the countries of the Americas. Specifically those under the COVAX Facility. They’ve sent 14,400 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by SK Bioscience of South Korea. The vaccines arrived March 15th at Kingston’s international airport.

“Seeing this arrival is very reassuring. Therefore more people will be able to be protected from COVID-19”, said Dr. Bernadette Theodore-Gandi, PAHO/WHO Representative in Jamaica. “We will continue to work with the country to support vaccination along with the entire package of known public health. Plus social measures that we know can help stop the spread of COVID-19, protect health services, and save lives,” she added.

The arrival of these first vaccines will serve to protect priority groups. Especially those most at risk, such as health workers and older adults.

Jamaica Scores a First

“We are pleased that Jamaica is the first country in the Caribbean to receive vaccines under the COVAX Facility. Vaccination has proven an undeniable success in the public health toolkit. This will help to reduce the burden of infectious disease. Best of all, vaccines under the COVAX facility represents a key part of our response to this global pandemic. The amount received will be used to inoculate our healthcare workers and other frontline workers. Plus those who have been at the core of our COVID-19 response,” noted Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness of Jamaica.

Jamaica has recorded 31,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. Worse of all, 492 deaths as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to official data from the country.

Vaccine Brings Protection

“Every dose arriving in Jamaica brings the promise of protection for more families from COVID-19 infection. Over time, this will bring the pandemic to an end and reduce its harmful secondary impacts on children. As a result, they can return to school, access critical services and reduce their vulnerability to violence,” said Mariko Kagoshima, UNICEF representative in the country.

Caribbean Countries to Receive COVAX

There are 15 Caribbean countries that will receive just over 2.1 million doses of COVAX vaccines by May. They include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Surinam, and Trinidad and Tobago. Six of these countries (Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines) will receive the vaccines free of charge.

COVAX seeks to provide vaccines for at least 20% of the population of each participating country during 2021. In this first round of vaccine allocation, all COVAX participating countries will receive doses to vaccinate between 2.2 and 2.6% of their population. The only exceptions are small island developing States. Therefore, they will receive an allocation of vaccines to cover between 16 and 20% of their population. This due to the high logistical cost of delivering small quantities of vaccines.

Widespread Vaccination

Until vaccination is widespread among the population, basic public health measures remain the basis of the pandemic response. For public health authorities, this means continuing to conduct screening, contact tracing, isolation, assisted quarantine, and quality care. And for people, it means continuing to practice physical distancing, hand hygiene, the use of masks, adequate ventilation of indoor environments, and avoidance of crowded spaces.

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance Gavi) and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as key implementing partner, as well as civil society organisations, vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank, and others. In the Americas, the PAHO Revolving Fund is the recognized procurement agent for the COVAX facility.