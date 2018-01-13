A Jamaican Traditional Healer is Endangered

Westmoreland, Jamaica – Bongo Roache of Westmoreland, Jamaica is one of the Island’s popular indigenous certified herbalist/practitioner and a Rastafarian. He has been practicing close to 40 years and freely offers his wisdom and healing methods to all.

On the 31st of December Bongo had an unfortunate fall, stepping on a rock on his farm, he lost his balance, fell and fractured his left hip. He is presently in hospital awaiting a date for surgery, which has yet to be decided.

Therefore, he has asked to receive private surgery at a competent hospital to immediately address any undue blood clotting trauma or misalignment of his hip, which would impair proper walking.

Presently at the Savanna La Mar hospital in stable but sometimes painful condition, Bongo requires an implant to repair his hip fracture. After the operation he will require physiotherapy for several weeks to assist him to walk again.

During his convalescence, he will be unable to practice his livelihood, denying his usual income, which comes from planting, reaping and preparing his herbal remedies from his home base and herbal practice at Zimbali Retreat, Canaan Mountain, Westmoreland.

Mr. Mark Swainbank the owner of Zimbali Retreat and Sharon Parris Chambers, Health & Wellness Consultant, have both decided to source donations through “Go Fund Me” to assist Bongo Roache.

Sharon recalls her longtime friendship with Bongo Roache, she said “Bongo has been a source of healing, guidance and awareness of InI since InI managed Time Square Shopping Plaza, providing herbal therapies, which sustained I. He is the epitome of One Love.” He attended the Caribbean Health Tourism and Spa conference produced by her and her husband Theo Chambers at the former Hilton Kingston Hotel from 2005-2009.

The Health Tourism conference was sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and its agencies, assisted by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation and its Wellness Cluster, which opened the way for entrepreneurship through training and development of wellness practitioners to develop Natural Herbal products for spas, local usage and export.

The Indigenous healers and wellness practitioners of our culture were the fundamental source of these natural wellness products, which has been a legacy of Jamaican herbs promoted by Dr Diane Robertson, Phytotherapist and pharmacist since 1980.

“I don’t worry for I man know my Father watches over me” are his favorite words remarked Mark. Mark and Sharon are trying to assist Bongo, and are requesting donations for his surgical expenses.

A Go Fund Me Account has been established or deposit contributions can be made to Let’s Do it in the Caribbean Scotia Bank Negril Account# 100419104.

For more information, call 1-876-275-3169 or email parrischambers@gmail.com .