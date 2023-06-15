Saint Kitts and Nevis To Observe CARICOM Day As A National Holiday

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Saint Kitts and Nevis has taken a decision to join with fellow Caribbean countries to observe July 4 as a national holiday, to commemorate the Fiftieth (50th) Anniversary of the establishment of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

One of the decisions emanating from the Forty-Fourth (44th) Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government in The Bahamas in February of this year, was the declaration of July 4, 2023, a National Holiday in all member states.

The Community will celebrate its golden jubilee under the theme `50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build on’.

An official message from the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew will be broadcast on CARICOM Day, July 4, 2023, via traditional and social media platforms to shed light on the myriad of accomplishments of our flagship regional integration organization.

All citizens and residents of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis are invited to reflect on the legacy of CARICOM and its contribution to national and regional development.

CARICOM came into existence with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas on 4 July 1973. The Founding Fathers who signed the Treaty on that date were: Prime Ministers Errol Barrow of Barbados, Forbes Burnham of Guyana, Michael Manley of Jamaica, and Eric Williams of Trinidad and Tobago.

The 50th anniversary celebrations will be held in Trinidad and Tobago, the birthplace of CARICOM, on July 3rd and 4th, where the 45th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government will be held. Other commemorative activities include digital exhibitions, cultural performances, and 5K and 10K road races.