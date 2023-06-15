National News

Saint Kitts and Nevis To Observe CARICOM Day As A National Holiday

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Dr. Terrance Drew and Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett CARICOM Day
Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and CARICOM Secretary General Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Saint Kitts and Nevis has taken a decision to join with fellow Caribbean countries to observe July 4 as a national holiday, to commemorate the Fiftieth (50th) Anniversary of the establishment of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

One of the decisions emanating from the Forty-Fourth (44th) Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government in The Bahamas in February of this year, was the declaration of July 4, 2023, a National Holiday in all member states.

The Community will celebrate its golden jubilee under the theme `50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build on’.

An official message from the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew will be broadcast on CARICOM Day, July 4, 2023, via traditional and social media platforms to shed light on the myriad of accomplishments of our flagship regional integration organization.

All citizens and residents of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis are invited to reflect on the legacy of CARICOM and its contribution to national and regional development.

Dr. Terrance Drew and Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett CARICOM Day
Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and CARICOM Secretary General Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett

CARICOM came into existence with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas on 4 July 1973. The Founding Fathers who signed the Treaty on that date were: Prime Ministers Errol Barrow of Barbados, Forbes Burnham of Guyana, Michael Manley of Jamaica, and Eric Williams of Trinidad and Tobago.

The 50th anniversary celebrations will be held in Trinidad and Tobago, the birthplace of CARICOM, on July 3rd and 4th, where the 45th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government will be held. Other commemorative activities include digital exhibitions, cultural performances, and 5K and 10K road races.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

CARICOM Hope?

Commentary with Winston Barnes: CARICOM Hope?

July 6, 2018
World Free Zones Organization Conference at Montego Bay Conference Centre

Jamaica to Host 2022 World Free Zones Organization Conference

April 13, 2022
Carissa F. Etienne Director of the Pan American Health Organization PPAHO: Data must be analyzed before relaxing measures

PAHO appeals for $95 million to help Latin America and the Caribbean cope with the COVID-19 pandemic

April 6, 2020
PM Harris Hails 31st Inter-Sessional CARICOM Meeting a Success

PM Harris Hails 31st Inter-Sessional CARICOM Meeting a Success

February 20, 2020
Back to top button