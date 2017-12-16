JN Group CEO Among Nominees for Jamaica Observer’s Business Leader Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A team from the Jamaica National Group attended the Jamaica Observer Business Leader Awards where Earl Jarrett, CEO, Jamaica National Group was among 12 nominees for the Business Leader: Corporate Steward 2017 Award.
Mr. Jarrett was represented by Keith Senior, Executive, JN Group at the awards banquet held at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on December 10.
Adam Stewart (right), Jamaica Observer Deputy Chairman and CEO, presents Keith Senior, Executive, JN Group with nominee plaque for Earl Jarrett, CEO, the Jamaica National Group, for the Jamaica Observer Business Leader: Corporate Steward 2017 Award.
Nominees for the award were selected for their leadership role in building a successful enterprise for shareholders, staff and clients.
The Jamaica Observer Business Leader Corporate Steward 2017 Award was presented to Richard Byles, chairman and former CEO, Sagicor Group Jamaica.
JN Group Executives showing support at Jamaica Observer Business Leader Awards
Dr. Dana Morris Dixon, Executive, Business Advisory Services, JN Group, jests with Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart (Left), chairman, Jamaica Observer.
Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart (Left), chairman, Jamaica Observer, catches Leon Mitchell, Chief, Market & Sales, JN Group in a good mood at the Jamaica Observer Business Leader: Corporate Steward 2017 Awards
Marie Stewart Lewin, senior manager, JN Group, and Leesa Kow, executive, JN Group, were among their team representatives at the Jamaica Observer Business Leader Awards
