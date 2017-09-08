British Virgin Islands coordinating humanitarian relief efforts

British Virgin Islands – Statement from Sharon Flax-Brutus, Director of Tourism for the British Virgin Islands:

The destruction caused by Hurricane Irma in the British Virgin Islands has been devastating. With cell phone towers down and power outages, it has been difficult to receive communication from within the territory, and to fully assess the damage.

The destination has lost entire structures and many homes are without roofs, or have been diminished to merely foundations. Sadly, there may have been fatalities in the territory, but there are none confirmed at this time as we are still in the assessment process, which has been a challenge due to lack of communication.

The Government has begun to coordinate humanitarian relief efforts and an initial clean-up operation. We received word that the UK government is sending Royal Navy flagship HMS Ocean to offer relief and support, hopefully arriving today, September 8th.

Hurricane Jose, a Category 3 hurricane, is slated to reach the destination this weekend, so we are doing our best to make sure people in the BVI are making safety a priority.

Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the people of the BVI, and send donations to the BVI Recovery Fund, set up on behalf of the government, in partnership with Pledgeling.

We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support for the BVI community. The people of the British Virgin Islands are resilient and we are confident we will be able to rebuild.