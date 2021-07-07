Congresswoman Wilson Responds to Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

[MIAMI] – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to assassination of Haiti’s president:

“I was shocked by the news about the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse and to learn that his wife, Martine, also was shot during the attack. My thoughts are with the people of Haiti and I pray that this will not lead to more havoc in an already extremely troubled nation. I will continue to do all that I can to fight for the Haitian communities in my district and across the U.S. and work with President Biden to support the Haitian people during this crisis and help secure their nation.

“In addition, I encourage the acting prime minister to reach out to President Biden for additional U.S. security assistance to ensure its citizens’ safety during this international crisis. I also urge the Haitian people to remain calm and come together to save their nation.”