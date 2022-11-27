The future of Haiti is at risk, Haitian politician Werley Nortreus statement

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – Haitian politician Werley Nortreus, the founder and leader of Jeunes Dirigeants Haïtiens Progressistes, a political party, and movement which is based in Haiti, recently told the Peoples Gazette that the future of Haiti is at risk.

He said the country will only become prosperous when new constitutional amendments also include young candidates who are 25 years old and older to run for the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial.

“Haiti will only become prosperous when new constitutional amendments also include young candidates who are 25 years old and older to go to the elections for the Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary. It is never too late, but foreign communities and governments should let Haitians decide this time while they are cooperating. Right now, the country’s future is at risk when they don’t let young Haitian leaders decide also”, Nortreus told the African press.

During the 21st century, the young Haitian politician Nortreus is among Haitian political leaders who are influential and inspire many others to join Haitian politics. Throughout his political career, he participated in several rallies held against racism, discrimination, inequality, police brutality, and the way that rich nations continue to exploit black countries such as Haiti and African countries. His goal is to run for President in his home country and help it becomes prosperous. He even began petitions on his country’s new constitution.

Haiti is ranked as the poorest country in the world despite all of its riches being exploited. The United States along with the United Nations are among foreign communities and governments that have controlled the country for more than 100 years. Since before 1915, Americans were in the country until the US Navy landed, and they took a lot of gold and other resources that helped developed the United States.

Nowadays, the United States is one of the most powerful and developed countries in the world. After many investigations, they discovered that the majority of banks and companies in the United States seized many of Haiti’s resources. Many other countries have become powerful and developed with the wealth of Haiti and African countries.

It was on Sunday, November 6, 2022, Nortreus said in a statement that he encourages foreign communities and governments to let Haitians decide their future instead while collaborating with them. He said the future of the country is at risk while he comes up with a plan. He said if foreign communities and governments really want to help Haiti, they must let Haitians establish the new constitution so that Haiti can prosper because it is never too late. He said the country has been under the control of foreign communities for more than 100 years which has not brought any results because the country has become worse than it was before.

He said there is still hope for the country if the youth decide to collaborate with Haitian leaders of past generations to lead the country on the road to development. He said that foreign communities should give Haitians the right to decide this time because the future of the country and the future of the youth are threatened. He said that foreign communities should stop playing with the future of the youth and the future of the generations to come.

Future at Risk

“Foreign communities and governments must understand that Haiti has been under their control for over 100 years and the country is getting worse. They must understand that the future of the country and the future of youth is at risk of being destroyed if they do not let Haitians decide. For now, Haiti needs a new constitution, security, and elections so that a new government can rise. If it is true that foreign communities and governments want the country to prosper like their country, they must accept the new constitution and let Haitians decide. After that, Haitians will not have problems with any foreign communities or governments that want to cooperate”, Nortreus told the African press.

Constitution Reform

He also said Haiti must focus on constitutional reform, and security for the country, and then hold a general election so that a new government can take power for long-term developments. Haiti must focus on its priorities.