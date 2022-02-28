Ukrainian Authorities Mistreat Black People and Block Them From Leaving the Country

[UKRAINE] – According to videos posted by some media and people on social media networks, the authorities in Ukraine have opened the door for the people of Ukraine to take refuge in other countries, only black people are denied going in a refuge. For many black people living in Ukraine, the authorities are racist with them, they do not want them to leave the country as everyone else is.

“Black people are not allowed to leave the country to take refuge in other countries across Europe, only the white people of Ukraine are allowed to leave the country. This is unfair”, said black people in Ukraine as they were trying to leave as well.

It is confirmed that many countries have opened the door for the people of Ukraine to come and stay during the war. Unfortunately, the blacks who live in Ukraine cannot get the same opportunity where the authorities block them from leaving the country like the white Ukrainians. Many African countries have come into contact with Ukrainian authorities to allow Africans to take refuge just like the white people of Ukraine.

“Once again, our Black brothers and sisters are being pushed to the sidelines and denied their own safety. Remember, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. This is why we must continue fighting for equality for people of color across the globe!!”, Ben Crump said.

“It is unacceptable for Ukrainian authorities to block the way for blacks to seek refuge in the same way as Ukraine’s whites. This is not the time for the Ukrainian authorities to be racist with black people because there are many things that are supposed to be a priority for them. Racism is not a priority for them at this time. I urge the Ukrainian authorities to open their doors to let black people seek refuge and shelter like everyone else. I am saying no to racism!”, Werley Nortreus said.

Adding to what other people are saying about the current racism in Ukraine, “Black women and children are screaming. This is just sad! I can’t believe this is what Ukraine & Poland are doing! How could you?? In the time of war, once again, you let your racism show” “The recent events in Ukraine opened my eyes to what young Africans face in a bid to get education in those western countries. They tolerate all the racism and bear it with strength because of our own failed systems coupled with our belief that the west is the key to success” “We met many Africans at the border, they have been here for 2 days but Ukrainian Police and Army refused to let them pass”.

Multiple humanitarian agencies have issued statements expressing their commitment to displaced Ukrainians asking countries to keep their borders open to refugees seeking shelter. Meanwhile, African countries and black leaders are calling on Ukrainian authorities to stop the racism and discrimination toward black people seeking refuge.