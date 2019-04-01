Glenn Jones Named Chief Experience Development Officer at Bermuda Tourism Authority

Hamilton, Bermuda – Bermudian Glenn Jones has been promoted to the role of Chief Experience Development Officer at the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), effective Monday, April 29, 2019.

Jones joined BTA in January 2015 as the Director of Public & Stakeholder Relations, later becoming the Director of Strategy & Corporate Communications in May 2018.

In his new position, Jones will work with entrepreneurs, small businesses and other stakeholders to develop experiences aligned with Bermuda’s National Tourism Plan (NTP), with the assistance of the newly renamed Experience Development Team (previously titled: Product and Experiences Division).

Jones will continue to report directly to Kevin Dallas, Bermuda Tourism Authority’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The appointment of Mr. Jones marks the first time the BTA has promoted an internal candidate to a C-Suite position. It was very clear to me and our board that Glenn was the right candidate to build on our existing destination management efforts and take us to the next level, guided by his knowledge of the NTP,” said Dallas.

“His passion for the island is boundless and underpins his commitment to ensure that Bermuda will offer diverse and memorable experiences, inspiring people to visit year-round. A thoughtful transition is underway and our stakeholders should be confident the forward momentum in visitor experience over the past five years will continue seamlessly.”

“I have worked closely with the Product and Experience Team over the past four years and it’s a privilege to now have the opportunity to lead such a talented group of Bermudians,” said Jones. “I’m a passionate advocate for the youthful entrepreneurship that is flowing back into tourism and I will look to that sector for building industry growth going forward. The overriding goal will be winning the hearts and minds of our visitors through strategies that put the customer first and position Bermudians at the forefront of economic opportunity.”

Prior to joining the BTA, Jones was the General Manager at Mediahouse, the then parent company of the Bermuda Sun, Island Press and bermuda.com. He began his career as a journalist where he became an EMMY Award-winning broadcast reporter.

Jones returned to Bermuda in 2007 to work as the Press Secretary for the Premier of Bermuda, where his responsibilities included speechwriting, political communication strategies and media relations. He is a graduate of the Berkeley Institute and Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jones’ appointment follows the departure of Pat Phillip-Fairn, who served in the position for the past five years, starting shortly after the formation of the Bermuda Tourism Authority in 2014.