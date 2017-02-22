St. Kitts and Nevis Congratulates Saint Lucia On 38th Independence

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris congratulated the government and people of Saint Lucia in recognition of the country’s 38th year of Independence.

Saint Lucia officially became an independent state of the Commonwealth of Nations associated with the United Kingdom on February 22nd, 1979.

Prime Minister Harris’ congratulatory letter to Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Allen Chastanet reads in part:

“I wish on behalf of the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis to extend heartfelt congratulations to you and the wonderful people of Saint Lucia, as you celebrate thirty-eight years of nationhood!

The theme selected for this year’s celebration “I am Saint Lucia” speaks to the strong sense of identity, introspection, and the responsibility of every Saint Lucian in the quest to advance your national development agenda.

Thirty-Eight years of Independence is indeed a significant milestone, which should serve to strengthen your individual and collective resolve to build on your achievements and advance your development trajectory, and by extension the further development of our region.”

Dr. Harris also extended best wishes to Prime Minister Chastanet for his own well being “and continued success of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, as you advance from strength to strength.”