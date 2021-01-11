Jamaica Diaspora to Host Citizen Safety Town Hall Meeting

Diaspora Citizen Safety Town Hall Meeting features Jamaica’s Police Commissioner Antony Anderson

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – A Jamaica Diaspora Citizen Safety town hall under the theme: “The plan for the sustainable reduction of crime in Jamaica” is scheduled for Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 6 PM EST.

The town hall will be presented by the Consensus Monitoring & Oversight Committee (CMOC) who has partnered with the Jamaica Diaspora Citizen Security and Safety Taskforce (JDCSAST) one of the 15 sectoral task forces under the Jamaica Diaspora Task Force Network (JDTAN).

The town hall seeks to build awareness of the program that is designed to deliver a sustained reduction in Crime, Violence, and Corruption in Jamaica.

In addition it will build confidence in the steps being taken, as well as entice skeptical members of the Jamaican Diaspora to be more comfortable in visiting and investing.

Lloyd Distant Jr., Chair of the Consensus Monitoring & Oversight Committee (CMOC) and the President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) stated: “While there have been various strategies and interventions by consecutive administrations to address the scourge of crime in Jamaica, violent crime and corruption persist. Civil Society, Government, and Opposition have come together to develop a credible National Strategic Program of initiatives and actions to transform Jamaica to a safe, secure, and investment-friendly society through the forging of a national consensus on crime, violence, and corruption.”

The Town hall’s main presenter, Jamaica’s Police Commissioner, Antony Anderson will provide an overview and status update on the JCF Transformation Program and Crime Fighting Strategies; As well as insights into the efforts and strategies being employed.

Leo Gilling, Chairman of the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Network (JDTAN), expressed his support of the CMOC. “This initiative seeks to provide greater visibility and transparency into Jamaica’s Citizen Security efforts to Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora. JDTAN is happy to support this worthwhile effort.”

The session will be live-streamed on JDTAN TV.