Haiti’s Leaders Call Upon France, African Union, Russia, Canada, CARICOM With Armed Forces

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – To combat insecurity in Haiti, the head of the UN, Antonio Guterres, asked the world to send special forces to this country to fight the gangs.

While the United States and the rest of the world are imagining how they can help Haiti fight its problems, the Haitian people and some leaders say that they would like France, African countries, the African Union, Russia, Canada, others, and CARICOM member countries to help them too in the difficult crisis that the country is enduring.

Seeking United Nations Help

It was announced by several sources that the Haitian Government asked the United Nations for help to fight the insecurity. The head of the UN responded and said that Haiti deserves armed forces to restore security.

“The Special Force would be composed of well-equipped special police units provided by a group of member states, with one of them serving as the lead country in terms of the command and the direction of operations,” Guterres said.

The decision that the Haitian Government has taken to request an armed force has many opponents. Many Haitians living in Haiti and the diaspora gave their opinion and some were opposed. The demonstrations continued in Haiti and the protesters said that they want Russia to help them with the insecurity too.

Need for Armed Forces

Several political leaders also reacted to the decision made by Prime Minister Ariel Henry. They think that Haiti really needs armed forces to fight the gangs that are destroying many families all over the country. They also think that France, African countries, the African Union, Russia, Canada, others, and CARICOM member countries can also help the country in this crisis.

“For the insecurity to stop in Haiti, I think that France, African countries, the African Union, Russia, Canada, others, and countries that are members of CARICOM must accept the request of the UN and send a quick armed force to secure the country before the Haitian people establish the new constitution for a fair election,” said Haitian political leader Werley Nortreus.

Deployment of Security Troops

“If CARICOM decides that the Haitian situation requires the deployment of security troops, then The Bahamas will abide by the outcome of the organization’s resolution,” Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Brave Davis said.

“Moscow can’t support quickly pushing through a sanctions resolution. In-depth analysis and detailed negotiations are required,” Russia’s deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said.

Several protesters from all over the country continue to take to the streets. Specifically to demand the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Especially since he refuses to continue working with the mission that former President Jovenel Moise gave him.