Haitian Political Leader Werley Nortreus to Meet Leaders in Santo Domingo

[PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti] – Haiti faces an unknown future. The rising political leader and candidate, Werley Nortreus, on Feb 15th, 2022, said he will travel to the Dominican Republic. Nortreus will meet with a group of young Haitian leaders in Santo Domingo. In order to discuss the current situation and to find a solution to the unknown future of Haiti. This meeting will be based on how young leaders can participate in Haiti’s politics. Plus, how young leaders can focus on the new constitution that former Haiti President Jovenel Moïse came up with. The meeting will be located nearby the National Palace in Santo Domingo (Presidencia de la República Dominicana). “I am expected to travel to Santo Domingo to meet with a group of young Haitian leaders who are evolving in the Dominican Republic so that we can discuss the current situation in Haiti and how young leaders can integrate into the politics of their country to find a solution with the Haitian Government”. – Werley Werley Nortreus A Haitian and African musical artist, author, writer, entrepreneur, and rising politician. He is the writer and author of Best Quotes of Werley Nortreus which he published in 2017. He wrote more than 100 famous quotes, and they have been featured in newspapers, billboards, and gone viral on social media. Werley even founded his own political party called Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti. Has participated in several rallies organized against racism, inequality, injustice, discrimination, hate crimes, and police brutality in the United States and across the world.

His Platform

Werley is among the black leaders who claimed to be against racism, inequality, injustice, discrimination, hate crimes, and police brutality. “Haitians are being punished for being the first black nation that helped and taught many countries how to get their freedom. Through the years, Haiti is being punished for the liberation of many slaves around the world. Unfortunately, that’s why they don’t want Haiti to prosper”, he once said about the Haitian revolution and slavery.

According to multiple sources, one of the most famous quotes that he wrote about young leaders and leadership in Haiti is “Haiti needs young educated people with strong leadership skills to take over and lead the country in the right direction”. Worldly Influence

In countries across the world, young leaders can participate in the politics of their country. Especially to change their country, but in Haiti, it is different. That is one of the reasons why he supports the new constitution in Haiti. More importantly, in order for young leaders to find a solution to the crisis that Haiti is going through.