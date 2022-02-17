Haitian Political Leader Werley Nortreus to Meet Leaders in Santo Domingo
[PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti] – Haiti faces an unknown future. The rising political leader and candidate, Werley Nortreus, on Feb 15th, 2022, said he will travel to the Dominican Republic. Nortreus will meet with a group of young Haitian leaders in Santo Domingo. In order to discuss the current situation and to find a solution to the unknown future of Haiti.
This meeting will be based on how young leaders can participate in Haiti’s politics. Plus, how young leaders can focus on the new constitution that former Haiti President Jovenel Moïse came up with. The meeting will be located nearby the National Palace in Santo Domingo (Presidencia de la República Dominicana).
“I am expected to travel to Santo Domingo to meet with a group of young Haitian leaders who are evolving in the Dominican Republic so that we can discuss the current situation in Haiti and how young leaders can integrate into the politics of their country to find a solution with the Haitian Government”. – Werley
In countries across the world, young leaders can participate in the politics of their country. Especially to change their country, but in Haiti, it is different. That is one of the reasons why he supports the new constitution in Haiti. More importantly, in order for young leaders to find a solution to the crisis that Haiti is going through.
“Of course, in countries across the world, young leaders can participate in politics and even go to elections to serve their country, but in Haiti, it is different. It is time for young leaders like me to take part in Haiti’s politics and even go to elections to hold a high position in government to serve their country. Why not? And that’s why I am expected to travel to the Dominican Republic to meet with young leaders to talk about how Haiti can find a solution to this ongoing crisis? ” – Werley
