Werley Nortreus: I am not happy about the death of President Jovenel Moïse

[PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti] – President of the Republic of Haiti Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7, 2021, in an attack on him and his wife Martine Marie Étienne Moïse inside their home. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a “highly coordinated” attack. The country’s first lady, Martine Marie Étienne Moïse, was injured and in critical condition.

I would like to remind you that President Jovenel was elected President on February 7, 2017, and his term would end on February 7, 2022. Unfortunately, the president did not enjoy the rest of his term until he handed over power to a new president who was supposed to be elected on February 7, 2022.

According to Haitian police chief Léon Charles, the assassins of President Jonevel are Colombians, Venezuelans, and two Haitian-Americans. After the assassination of President Jovenel, all Haitians across the world were shocked to hear the news. All Haitians living in Haiti and in the diaspora were surprised. Many other leaders across the world also reacted.

Werley Nortreus, a Haitian leader who serves his home country Haiti and other communities across the world was shocked when he heard the news of President Jovenel’s death. According to Werley, the death of Haitian President Jovenel is very sad and he says Jovenel should not have died in the bad conditions in which he died. He says he is glad that police have arrested all those responsible for this act.

“The death of President Jovenel is very bad. He was President of Haiti and was the father of the nation at that time. No one has the right to take someone’s life even if he or she does not share the same political views. I congratulate the police forces in Haiti who arrested all those responsible for the death of President Jovenel. Also, I would like to ask everyone to respect the new constitution approved by President Jovenel. Haiti will not perish, and the combat to change the wrong system in Haiti will continue. May God heals the First Lady Martine during this very difficult time”, said Werley Nortreus, a Haitian leader and founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti.