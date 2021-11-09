Werley Nortreus: “The U.S. Immigrants should fight for the approval of the new Immigration Bill”

[PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti] – Werley Nortreus, a Haitian political leader urges the U.S. immigrants to fight for the approval of the new Immigration bill approved by U.S. President Joe Biden. “If you are an immigrant and a dreamer living in the U.S., you should be fighting for the approval of the new Immigration bill”, said Werley Nortreus.

He also urges the United States Congress and the Supreme Court of the United States to pass the new immigration bill. He believes the U.S. immigrants built the U.S. and its economy. “I believe the United States Congress and the Supreme Court of the United States should pass the new Immigration bill. The Immigrants built the U.S. and they have contributed a lot to the U.S. economy”, said Werley Nortreus.

About the bill

It was reported that U.S. President Joe Biden signed and sent a new immigration bill to Congress as part of his commitment to modernizing the U.S. Immigration system. “The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 establishes a new system to responsibly manage and secure our border, keep our families and communities safe, and better manage migration across the Hemisphere”, said U.S. President Joe Biden. From now on, U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration are fighting hard to get the bill approved very soon.

On March 18, 2021, The U.S. House of Representatives passed two immigration bills. They are signaling that Congress might finally enact major immigration reform for the first time in over three decades. These bills—the Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act—both offer pathways to U.S. citizenship for many immigrants with longstanding ties to the United States. Millions of immigrants living in the United States may soon be eligible for permanent status, thanks to the passage of the Dream and Promise Act of 2021.

The bill passed by a 228-197 vote in the House. Young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children will also benefit. Another 400,000 or more people with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) would also receive a pathway to citizenship.

Meanwhile, on May 22, 2021, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced a new Temporary Protected Status (TPS). TPS is a designation for Haiti for 18 months to protect Haitians Immigrants from deportation because the current situation is really bad. “Haiti currently experiences serious security concerns, social unrest, and increase in human rights abuses. As well as crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Secretary Mayorkas. “After careful consideration, we determined that we must do what we can to support Haitian nationals. Especially in the United States until conditions in Haiti improve, so they may safely return home”, Secretary Mayorkas.

Final thoughts

On Monday, May 31, 2021, Werley Nortreus thanked the administration of President Joe Biden. As well as the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkassaid for giving Haitians and other Immigrants a new Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation. This will allow them to stay in the U.S. in order to protect them from deportation. He also urges U.S. Immigrants to fight for the approval of the new Immigration Bill.

This will allow them to get Green Cards or Citizenship instead of returning where they came from. He says he is an Immigrant as well. He has relatives and friends with the Temporary Protected Status (TPS). “First of all, I would like to thank the U.S. President and administration for giving a new TPS to the immigrants. Second of all, I believe the next step should grant them Green Cards or citizenship”, he said. “The U.S. President already signed the new immigration bill. I believe the U.S. leaders, congress, and Supreme Court should approve it in order to move forward with it”, he said.