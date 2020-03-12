Caribbean Airlines Passenger Tests Positive for COVID-19

// // //

Port of Spain, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines has been advised that a passenger who traveled on March 07, 2020 on BW 521 from John F. Kennedy, International Airport, New York to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad in transit (on the same day) to BW 526 from Piarco International to Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana subsequently tested positive for COVID19 at a public health facility in Guyana.

Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that the safety, security and good health of its customers and employees is its highest priority and when the information on the passenger was received, immediate action was taken.

In accordance with established protocols the Public Health Authorities have advised that as a precaution, the thirteen (13) crew members associated with the flights be placed on self-quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days.

This was done, and the employees will be assessed and monitored by the Public Health Authorities in keeping with the directives from the Ministry of Health.

The Public Health Authorities are also contacting all persons who may possibly have been affected.

The company’s aircraft are cleaned daily at all ports in keeping with industry standards. Further, in this instance additional sanitization processes were used as outlined by the regulatory authorities.

The airline remains in close contact with the Public Health Authorities and its operations team has activated contingencies for any impact on its flights.

Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that it continues to actively monitor and respond to the evolving COVID 19 issue to ensure the safety and good health of its customers and employees.