World Trade Centre Georgetown to Host Diamond Jubilee Cocktail Mixer

Georgetown, Guyana – World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) will host a special Diamond Independence Jubilee Celebration on Friday, May 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the form of an engaging and entertaining “Cocktail Mixer” under the theme: “The Story of Rum in Guyana.”

The event will celebrate one of Guyana’s greatest success stories — the evolution of the local rum and distillery industry from its origins in the sugar plantations of colonial British Guiana to its present status as a globally respected industry and symbol of national pride.

Guests will hear a fascinating presentation tracing the history of the rum industry prior to Independence and its remarkable transformation in the post-Independence era through innovation, creativity in blending, international marketing success, diversification, growth, and expansion.

The programme will also highlight how the rum and distillery industry stands today as one of the clearest examples of the benefits of total Guyanese ownership of formerly foreign-owned and controlled enterprises.

A feature presentation will be delivered by Sharon Sue-Hang Baksh, Master Blender of Demerara Distillers Limited, who will share some of the untold “secrets” behind the crafting of the internationally acclaimed El Dorado Rum, regarded among the world’s leading premium rums. Welcome remarks will be delivered by DDL Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo.

Patrons will have the opportunity to sample a range of world-class Guyanese rums, enjoy popular local cuisine, and experience Guyanese artistic talent and craftsmanship.

According to WTCG, the Cocktail Mixer promises to be “an enjoyable and uniquely Guyanese way to spend a Friday evening while celebrating our Nation’s Diamond Jubilee of Independence.”

The event is expected to attract members of the business community, diplomatic corps, cultural stakeholders, and rum enthusiasts interested in Guyana’s rich heritage and internationally recognized achievements in the distillery sector.