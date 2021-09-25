Where Are The Best Retirement Communities In The United States

Migrating to a retirement location that better matches your passions and budget could lead to significant savings and enhance your standard of living. According to a new study by U.S. News & World Report, the 150 largest U.S. metro regions are all viable retirement destinations.

The research contains information on home affordability, happiness, attractiveness, retiree taxes, the employment market, and availability to high-quality medical services, and is predicated on a U.S. News online poll of individuals 45 and more about their retirement choices.

Florida dominates this year’s Best Places to Retire list, thanks in part to the state’s inexpensive housing, low tax rates, and greater satisfaction and popularity ratings. There are also Myrtle Beach 55 plus communities that offer a good standard of living at a reasonable cost, as well as two each in Michigan, North Carolina, and Tennessee that stand out for being among the best locations to retirees. Here are the top retirement destinations for 2021.

Charlotte, North Carolina

The most populated city in the state of North Carolina is experiencing a tremendous influx of new people. In the last year, the population has increased by 13,194 individuals. In pursuit of better employment prospects or a reduced living expenses, several people choose Charlotte as their new home. Retirees seeking leisure choices or volunteer work can find plenty of museums and musical theatre institutions in the region, which is also a hotbed for the financial sector and motorcycle racing. According to a U.S. News poll of possible retirement locations, Charlotte scored well for attractiveness. Professional sports enthusiasts could cheer on their favorite teams, such as the Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Panthers, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

With something like a vibrant arts scene and low living costs, Grand Rapids appeals to a wide range of people. Grand Rapids is home to several art institutions, such as the Grand Rapids Art Museum and the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. During the ArtPrize awards, the entire block is transformed into an art gallery, drawing artists from all over the globe. To top it all off, becoming a part of the Grand Rapids art scene doesn’t cost a penny. People 60 and older pay just $162,300 on average for a house.

Houston

Houston is the country’s fourth most populated metropolis, and it’s just going to keep growing. Both oil and natural gas sectors are particularly strong in this area. Houston’s real estate market is one of the most affordable in the country, especially for first-time buyers. Near the Gulf of Mexico, this massive metropolis features a museum sector, a popular theatre zone, and a number of sports franchises. The U.S. News and World Report’s Top Hospitals Honor Roll lists Houston Methodist Hospital as the 20th best hospital in the country. Now at University of Houston, seniors 65 and over can take advantage of a special program that allows them to take advantage of free online courses.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

With offering gigabit internet bandwidth in 2010, Chattanooga has dubbed itself “Gig City” and has continued to make high-speed internet investments. The fast fiber optic network has enticed IT enterprises, investment firms, and innovators who want broadband access for their job yet want to live in a more inexpensive area. Retired people who actually want to work part-time online or start an internet company in a location that doesn’t cost a lot of money while still taking advantage of the neighboring mountains and Tennessee River may well be interested.

Tampa, Florida

As a result of its low cost of living and close proximity to the seaside, Tampa is a great place to retire. Along Tampa Bay near the Gulf of Mexico, you’ll find pure white sand beaches next to soaring buildings and other luxury apartments. Another prominent cruise liner port, Tampa makes it simple to see the Caribbean or Europe while taking part in fun events on board. Amusement parks, professional sports leagues, a wildlife park, and an aquarium are just some of Tampa’s other offerings.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Countless immigrants come to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro region because of the numerous job possibilities available. In the previous year, the population of Forth Worth increased by 16,369 citizens. Due to low housing expenses, relocating is a feasible option. Amongst individuals 60 and over, the typical house price in the area is just $179,100. While Texas does not have a state income tax, it is important to keep in mind the possibility of property taxes when making a house purchase. A wide range of professional sports teams might well be supported by sports fans in the Dallas area, including the Cowboys, Mavs, Rangers, and Stars.

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville has one of the nation’s most rapid population increases. According to Census Bureau statistics, the region has had a net increase of 9,070 people over the last year. Mild temperatures, Atlantic Ocean beachfront, and golf courses with views of the ocean and river attract seniors to this community in northern Florida near the Georgia frontier. Numerous high-quality hospitals could well be found in the region, along with a Mayo Clinic outpost. People aged over 65 pay an average of $185,700 for their house, according to Zillow.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

It’s no secret that Myrtle Beach is a well-liked tourist destination. Because of the area’s affordable homes, retirees could be able to continue to enjoy their holiday lifestyle indefinitely. The Atlantic Ocean’s coastline has more than 60 miles of sand. There are many world-class golf courses in Myrtle Beach, including works by Robert Trent Jones, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer. You can either go along with the crowds and ride the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel and wander along the promenade, or you can locate a quiet spot and eat some of the delicious seafood.

Fort Myers, Florida

There are almost a third of residents who are 60 years old or older in Fort Myers, which is a popular retirement community. According to Gallup and U.S. Census polls, inhabitants in this Gulf Coast community enjoy supportive relationships and are able to effectively manage their financial lives. With a typical property’s value of $217,100, the Fort Myers region is an affordable spot to spend your senior years hunting, sailing, or lounging on the beaches.